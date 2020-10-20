Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 13:53:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year

21/10/2020    13:45 GMT+7

Vietnam’s exports this year could grow by 3-4 percent despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year hinh anh 1

Shrimp processed for export at Minh Phu Seafood Corporation in Hau Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

The ministry said in the first nine months of the year, the country’s export activities still maintained positive growth while many economies in the world and the region saw negative growth. This shows local production activities have gradually recovered after being hit by the pandemic.

Statistics from the ministry showed that the export turnover in January-September period increased by 4.1 percent over the same period last year. Notably, the export turnover in the third quarter of the year reached 80 billion USD, representing an 11 percent year-on-year increase and up 34 percent from the previous quarter.

“This showed that exports have recovered positively in the third quarter of 2020. This recovery focused on the group of processed industrial goods, with the export turnover increasing by 4.7 percent over the same period in 2019, accounting for 84.6 percent of the total export turnover,” said Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.

Imports decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, but turnover decreased in groups that do not serve production, such as less than 9-seat cars; cameras, fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, imports of mainly raw materials and fuels for production only decreased by 0.3 percent over the same period last year.

Therefore, in the third quarter of 2020, the import turnover reached 68.5 billion USD, up 3 percent over the same period last year and 18.5 percent over the previous quarter, showing that production began to recover, increasing import demand.

Hai said the ministry has reviewed sectors to update and consider solutions to remove difficulties for businesses, promoting production and exports.

Industrial production, exports and domestic trade for the whole year of 2020 are expected to be more positive than the assessment in July.

“Exports to the US and other markets would also have a higher growth rate compared to the beginning of the year due to the increasing demand for consumption in the last months of the year,” he added.

 

EVFTA enhances growth

Vietnam officially implemented the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) from the beginning of August. The implementation has seen positive results. In addition to seafood, prices of rice exported to the EU have increased compared to before the agreement took effect.

Many other products such as mobile phones, machines, spare parts, garments and textiles, seafood and coffee were also expected to see an increase in export turnover in the European market.

Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of MoIT’s Import-Export Department, said in August, Vietnam’s export turnover to the EU reached 3.25 billion USD, up 4.65 percent over the same period last year. In September, export turnover to this market continued to maintain strong momentum, up about 14.4 percent over the same period last year.

“The positive results showed that the implementation of the EVFTA has helped businesses take advantage of the market, especially in the context that the economy has been heavily affected by COVID-19. Currently, businesses have applied the provisions of the EVFTA,” Hai said.

The ministry would promptly provide information on the market to businesses, through coordinating with trade agencies as well as trade promotion organisations, helping businesses develop better plans.

It would also increase trade promotion and brand building. Recently, many businesses have promoted the application of digital technology in organising trade promotion activities online. The trade facilitation will also continue to be promoted by the MoIT. It would review and simplify regulations on business conditions; as well as co-ordinate with industries to cut logistics costs.

“In the long term, the MoIT would co-ordinate with industries to promote production restructuring to increase high-quality export products, to meet the market’s demand and increase the localisation rate in exports. For agricultural products, the ministry will co-ordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to promote large scale agricultural production associated with preservation, processing, purchasing and consumption and thereby promote the production linkage,” he added./.VNS

Online exports require professionalism

Online exports require professionalism

Using online platforms to boost exports is the fastest way to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, said business leaders and industry experts.

 
 

Other News

.
Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet
Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.

Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam's leather and footwear industry was on course for a strong recovery as more international fashion brands were valuing the country as an...

World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project
World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The World Steel Construction JSC and Tan Phuoc Thinh Construction & Investment Joint Stock Company have signed a $10 million cooperation contract for the design - production - construction H&I-8 package of LSP Project implementation.

Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The businesses owned by Dang Thanh Tam and Dang Thi Hoang Phuong have shown signs of strong recovery as a new FDI wave is expected to come, which will strengthen the industrial real estate market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

State budget collection tops over VND975 trillion in nine months

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Forty-seven outward investment projects have an accumulated loss of $1.048 billion, according to the government’s report on the financial situation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-invested enterprises, submitted to the National Assembly.

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

For many people, the news that automobile manufacturers have paid high amounts of tax to the state in the context of slow auto sales indicates that cars are being sold at sky-high prices in Vietnam.

Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest

Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.

Preparing nation for the digital era
Preparing nation for the digital era
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 