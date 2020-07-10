Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 18:56:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible

10/07/2020    17:43 GMT+7

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, according to the National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies.

Addressing the council’s meeting on July 9, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also its chair, said COVID-19 continues to ravage many countries that are major partners of Vietnam.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted that ASEAN’s economy will contract by 2 percent this year and the global economy by 4.9 percent, leading to an easing of fiscal and monetary policies in many countries. Economic stimulus packages around the world have totalled some 11 trillion USD and are likely to continue to grow. Budget overspending limits have also been raised in many countries.

In that context, he noted, thanks to appropriate and timely moves, Vietnam has brought COVID-19 under control early and gone three months without any community transmission of the coronavirus.

Though economic growth of 1.81 percent in the first half of 2020 was a ten-year low, it was still high compared to regional countries, showing that Vietnam has so far managed to control the pandemic, prevent significant disruptions to its economy, and ensure social security.

Pointing out that there remain latent risks for the economy, the PM emphasised that macro-economic stability remains an important target, adding that this year’s CPI must be kept below 4 percent, any untapped room in fiscal and monetary policies capitalised upon to fuel growth, and public investment disbursement accelerated.

 

Amid shrunken international markets and domestic demand, it is necessary to introduce solutions to stimulate exports and local consumption, he said.

He shared a view held by other council members that Vietnam has substantial opportunities for development thanks to its early containment of the pandemic and its macro-stability, and it should be determined to develop its economy, attract more investment, and make better use of socio-economic development opportunities, in addition to maintaining disease prevention and control. The strength of a population nearing 100 million also needs to be optimised.

The council said a key prerequisite is to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 from wreaking havoc. Fiscal and monetary tools and policies also need to be governed more proactively and flexibly, demand stimulated to boost growth, difficulties facing production and daily activities removed, and macro-stability sustained.

It suggested the Government allow credit growth of more than 10 percent this year and raise budget overspending and public debt by some 3 to 4 percent of GDP to secure more resources to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as major enterprises, while preventing disruptions to key sectors.

It is also necessary to give renewed consideration to cutting bank interest rates to assist businesses and individuals and to reduce regular spending, taxes, and fees to save funds for urgent tasks, the council added.

PM Phuc also emphasised the necessity of strong institutional reform and the perfecting of policies to create a competitive business climate to attract more private and foreign investment. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market
Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market
Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.

No room for new stars within air cargo arena
No room for new stars within air cargo arena
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

A financial hub too far
A financial hub too far
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Higher instability may cost Hong Kong the leading position as Asia’s financial center. It could be an opportunity for emerging financial markets. 

Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities,

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 