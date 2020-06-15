Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam's food products used by famous foreign brands

 
 
18/06/2020    13:56 GMT+7

Vietnam’s food materials have been used to make excellent products of famous brands that are consumed all over the world.

F&B brands, including cafes, restaurants, fast food chains and drink manufacturers, began flocking to Vietnam in 1990s. To run their chains and make products that fit Vietnamese tastes, they began seeking Vietnamese food material suppliers.

It wasn't easy becoming partners of foreign brands, but Vietnamese companies were able to do so. ABC Bakery, the exclusive supplier of burgers to fast food brands, is one example.

The revenue of the company from supplying burgers to foreign fast food chains increased year after year from 2 percent to 25 percent in 2013. When McDonald’s joined the Vietnamese market in early 2014, ABC Bakery supply was predicted to increase even more sharply.

In order to obtain an agreement to become a supplier of international chains, Kao Sieu Luc, dubbed the ‘Vietnamese bread King’, organized specific production lines, ensuring secret formulas and bearing strict examination from international brands.

Meanwhile, Cholimex’s chili sauce and ketchup products are sold to Pizza Hut, while Ga Tuoi 3F has become the chicken supplier to the Jolibee chain.

Foreign F&B chains need high-quality food materials, and stable prices and deliveries. To satisfy the requirements set by the chains, Vietnamese companies have to make great efforts to succeed.

Vietnam’s materials are not only provided to branches of international fast food chains, but are also present in many markets in the world.

 


Da Lat Milk provides fresh milk to ‘empires’ such as Starbucks, Häagen-Dazs, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and Angel-in-us Coffee.

Vietnam Dalat coffee was added to Starbucks’ list of materials and finished products. Pizza 4P’s has developed farms in Vietnam to have control of supply of vegetables and herbs under the ‘farm to table’ model. The crab used in Pizza 4P’s crab noodles is from Ca Mau province.

The fact that more Vietnamese materials have become long-term supply sources of many international F&B brands shows that the high quality of the products has been recognized and are used in global supply chains.

In July 2015, Vietnam’s coffee for the first time became available at Starbucks in the US and some other countries as a high-end product. “Starbucks Reserve Vietnam Da Lat” is coffee grown in Da Lat with the selling price of $12.5 for a 250gr pack (2015).

Patricia Marques, CEO of Starbucks Vietnam, said Starbucks Reserve Vietnam Da Lat exemplifies the rich coffee culture and heritage of Vietnam, and the culture of local farmers who bring premium Arabica coffee to the global market.

Kim Chi 

Other News

