Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon

09/07/2020    17:50 GMT+7

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

Vietnamese labourers at Noi Bai International Airport heading to South Korea before the COVID-19. — Photo Department of Overseas Labour

Vietnamese labourers who have been working in Malaysia have been told they can return to work, but not until the end of August.

And moves are being made to allow workers to return to both South Korea and Taiwan in the near future.

The Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has said the Malaysian Government officially announced to end the valid restricted movement order.

In a recent meeting, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the ministry make arrangements to send labourers to countries which are safe and in need of workers.

Nguyen Gia Liem, the department’s deputy director, said the three markets received more than 90 per cent of the total of Vietnamese labourers in foreign countries.

Employers in South Korea and Taiwan wanted Vietnamese labourers to come back to resume their production as soon as possible. The Human Resource Development Services of Korea last month organised the Korean language proficiency tests in Ha Noi, HCM City and Da Nang, showing that this market would be soon re-openned.

Liem said the labour demand in Japan was also very high, especially in sectors of agriculture, taking care of the elderly and food processing. The two countries have been under negotiations to resume their labour market hopefully by the end of this month or the beginning of August.

Pham Do Nhat Tan, vice chairman of Viet Nam Association of Manpower Supply (VAMAS), said the labour export market has seen signs of recovery. It was expected that Japan would soon re-open. Local firms operating in the sector should prepare workers to meet the demand as soon as the country resume the market.

 

In addition, the Government should negotiate with Japan to have flexible solutions to bring workers to safe areas without COVID-19, he said.

In mid-June, Hoang Long CMS Company brought 29 workers to Taiwan following an order of Kymco Group for its electronic motorbike assembly factory.

Nghiem Quoc Hung, the company’s chairman cum general director, said labourers were provided with accommodation and isolated for 14 days before starting work.

Vu Thanh Hai, director of international investment and service company, Interserco, also said they have started to complete procedures for labourers to move to Taiwan this month. Workers in production sectors would be given priorities. Some Taiwanese companies have already arranged quarantine areas for Vietnamese labourers.

Viet Nam aims to send 130,000 labourers to work overseas this year. However, the country has so far only sent 33,500 people to foreign markets in the first half of the year due to the pandemic, reducing 40 per cent from the same period last year. In May only, local businesses sent just 126 workers abroad.

In the last six months, more than 5,000 Vietnamese labourers in overseas markets returned home because of COVID-19. — VNS

Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges

Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and FTAs have brought more job opportunities to workers but also challenges as Vietnamese workers will have to compete with international staff in the home market.

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

 
 

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities,

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports
Da Lat - hub of flower exports
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

