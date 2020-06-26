Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/06/2020 23:58:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

 
 
28/06/2020    22:49 GMT+7

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

jeopardizing the viability of many businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Containers at the Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau - PHOTO: ANH QUAN

According to a recent report released by the Logistics Industry Reference Council and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – HCMC branch, preventive measures have led to a sharp decline in the demand for essential commodities in the country. Stagnant production and decreased business have caused a sharp rise in unemployment in the logistics and other sectors.

Logistics activities such as transport have declined due to closed borders, while warehousing services and freight rates have also been seriously affected.

Border posts with China, which were normally busy and overcrowded, have been facing mounting backlogs due to the complicated and time-consuming vehicle and customs clearance processes. This has caused damages to goods and transport difficulties, jeopardizing consignors’ finances and posing new challenges for logistics businesses.

Reports from the Ministry of Transport showed that Vietnam’s logistics businesses have faced several problems while dealing with transport providers. From mid-January to mid-March this year, container shipping companies cut 23% of commercial routes.

In the first quarter of 2020, the number of vessels entering and leaving Vietnamese ports dropped by 15%, while international passenger vessels decreased by 30% compared to the same period last year.

The initial losses reported by Vietnamese airlines due to the suspension of flight routes were estimated to be over VND30 trillion. Inland water transport declined by 10.7% in terms of cargo volume and by 2% in terms of passenger traffic.

Cargo and passenger transport decreased by between 40 and 80% compared to the same period last year. More than 150 passenger trains were terminated, resulting in a VND84 billion loss of revenue, while the revenue from rail cargo transport also decreased by VND6 billion.

Moreover, the risk of mass bankruptcy among logistics businesses and disruptions to supply chains have seriously hurt the Vietnamese labor market. The pressing need to respond to the spread of Covid-19 through social distancing has forced retail stores and trade centers to close, leading to a decline in productivity and a shift in the operating models of distribution systems and logistics supply chains.

To ensure a sustainable and long-term business, a paradigm shift is required in the long run involving industry 4.0 technologies and the diversification of supply chains. An important factor for logistics businesses is to ensure a supply of skilled labor, especially after the pandemic. This will require joint efforts from the Government and businesses.

In the first quarter of 2020, prior to the global spread of Covid-19, warehouses accommodated substantial goods and materials for production and business. In the second quarter, the quantity of goods in warehouses dropped significantly and may continue to worsen in the second half of 2020, so logistics businesses and related parties need to be prepared and take proactive measures to cope with the situation.

Businesses should focus on flexible measures while ensuring the safety of workers. Industry 4.0 technologies should be introduced, taking advantage of lessons learned during the pandemic to devise long-term development and crisis management strategies.SGT

Minh Tuan

 
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA

Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

 
 

Other News

.
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Customs enhances supports for enterprises

Energy revolution
Energy revolution
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The first solar panel, which was invented by French physician Alexandre Edmond Becquerel in 1839, has become a significant watershed for the energy sector in the future. 

Capital flow redirection still uncertain: economists
Capital flow redirection still uncertain: economists
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, but this doesn’t mean that all of them will flock to Vietnam.

Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
Major businesses undergo slow recovery after Covid-19
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite the positive business results witnessed in the early months of the year, many listed companies have been cautious with their pre-tax profit targets.

FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half
FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The World Bank Group has announced the seven-year debarment of Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies Corporation (SBD) in connection with collusive and fraudulent practices under the Danang Sustainable City Development Project

How will Vietnam’s aviation sector fare after Covid-19?
How will Vietnam’s aviation sector fare after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Activities at large airports such as Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat as well as local airports have become busy again thanks to domestic flights.

Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Petrolimex, which holds a 40% stake in the Petrolimex Group Commercial Bank (PGBank), sought to complete the merger between PGBank and the HCMC Development Bank before August 31, said the Vnexpress website.

Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Hanoi is going to present investment certificates for 229 projects with a total value of US$17.6 billion and sign 38 memoranda of understanding worth a combined US$28.6 billion, according to the Tuoi Tre Online website.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.

Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reactivate international flights and reopen its market to foreign travelers, but agencies and travel firms all are making hectic preparations.

Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

New approaches, especially regarding activities of banks, are required to boost the reach of mobile money agents and expand financial inclusion in Vietnam.

VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
BUSINESSicon  27/06/2020 

The policies on supporting businesses have been designed well, but the support is not enough to help businesses recover losses, economists say.

Process supervision can end licence limbo
Process supervision can end licence limbo
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Along with luring in new foreign investment inflows, one of the major tasks for the government is to tackle oversights in regards to foreign-invested projects without construction licences.

Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

In spite of a dent in state budget revenue and a rise in spending this year causing a big fiscal deficit, the government will be able to retain the country’s public debt situation, ensuring national financial security.

Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Loans borrowed from abroad for public investment must be disbursed quicker if Vietnam is to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 