Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/08/2020 19:43:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19

07/08/2020    18:39 GMT+7

Many Vietnam’s startups have died young during Covid-19, but startups in the real estate sector, or proptech, appear to have been unhurt by the epidemic.

In February, CenGroup announced the investment of $1 million in Revex, a technology platform for joint investment in real estate.

Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19

The founders of Homebase



The deal was made following a capital call by Revex founders at Shark Tank 2019, a TV show.

Commenting that this is a good idea but there are latent legal risks, the other ‘sharks’ refused to provide capital. But Shark Hung of CenGroup thinks otherwise and decided to pour $1 million worth of Capital in Revex for 25 percent of shares.

In April, the representative of Homebase spoke about the pre-seed funding from Antler and Iterative VC, the two venture funds from Singapore which specialize in providing capital in the first phase of startups’ operation, and other angel investors.

Many Vietnam’s startups have died young during Covid-19, but startups in the real estate sector, or proptech, appear to have been unhurt by the epidemic.
 

JunYuan Tan, a co-founder of the startup, revealed that Homebase has successfully called for $310,000 worth of capital.


In June 2020, Propzy.vn revealed that it successfully raised $25 million worth of funds in Series A round. The two biggest investors are Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia. It also got support from other investment funds, including Next Billion Ventures, RHL Ventures, Breeze, FEBE Ventures, RSquare and Insignia.

Most recently, in July, RealStake, a proptech and fintech, said it successfully called for capital in the seed funding round from 500 Startups Vietnam and angel investors.

The angel investors include well known names, such as Neil MacGregor, the CEO of Savills Vietnam, Dinh Anh Huan, founder and chair of Seedcom, Ba Ha Truc from Qatar National Bank, Alex Huy Tran and Minh Cao.

RealStake says its mission is to digitize and simplify investment activities of individual users in Southeast Asia.

In 2019, the platform was officially launched in Vietnam, allowing many individual investors to invest in the same real estate products.

The real estate sales on RealStake have been growing by more than 200 percent over the last year since the launch and investors have mostly invested $1,000 more than the minimum investment set by the platform.

Analysts pointed out three reasons for investors to have an interest in proptech.

First, the real estate investment and business environment in Vietnam still lacks transparency and real estate assets are set at overly high levels compared with what people can actually afford.

Second, the proptech sector in Vietnam is still in very early stage of development, so it has a lot of potential.

And third, the founders of most proptechs are well known names in the Southeast Asian startup community.

John Le of Propzy, for example, is very famous, and behind the success of leading fintechs, including LoanTrader and Portellus.

Le Ha

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy
VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The interest rate of compulsory reserves in the Vietnamese dong at banks will be 0.5 per cent per annum.

Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
Gold prices go up, VN central bank commits to stabilise market
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Prices of the yellow metal soared a new record reaching VND62million(US$2,681) per tatel or 1.2 ounce in Vietnam on Thursday after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) confirmed to have solutions and sufficient resources to stabilise the market.

Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?
Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that ThaiBev, the biggest shareholder of Sabeco, will be the likely buyer of the shares.

ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Since Vietnam joined ASEAN (July 28, 1995) and committed to the implementation of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) in 1996, ASEAN's direct investment has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic development .

Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
Ministry leaders discuss action plan to implement EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises have been urged to renovate their business strategies if they want to benefit from the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), 

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 7
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport

Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
Vietnam – one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

Singaporean business surges ahead
Singaporean business surges ahead
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

Mountainous areas and islands need investment
Mountainous areas and islands need investment
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
Furthering developmental ties with dynamic Singapore
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
All banks to list shares in 2020? Impossible mission
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
Vietnam Airlines plans to sell nine planes due to financial woes
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
Wide impacts to be made with new law changes
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

Decisive actions to achieve goals
Decisive actions to achieve goals
BUSINESSicon  06/08/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is currently working on possible scenarios for the upcoming period amid the ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 