Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/08/2020 14:04:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market

05/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The US is an important export market targeted not only by large Vietnamese corporations but also small enterprises.

The Ministry of Industry  and Trade (MOIT) noted that travel restrictions applied all over the globe to stop the spread of the coronavirus have had a negative impact on economic activities and trade.

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market


However, Vietnamese exports to China in H1 brought turnover of $19.5 billion, an increase of 17.4 percent compared with the same period last year, while exports to the US brought $30.3 billion, an increase of 10.3 percent.

According to Nguyen Ngo Vi Tam, general director of Vinh Hoan Seafood JSC, the company’s exports to the US have recovered since July.

Song Hong Garment JSC, which specializes in exporting products to the US, said its clients such as Walmart and Cosco still maintain orders and commitments they made before Covid-19.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that travel restrictions applied all over the globe to stop the spread of the coronavirus have had a negative impact on economic activities and trade.

In September 2019, Hoang Gia Group cooperated with Pha Le Plastics Production and Technology set up a joint venture to make stone plastic composite (SPC) for exports to the US.

 

In June, its SPC factory became operational with the capacity of 8.7 million square meters a year. The first consignments of SPC, meeting GreenGuard Gold standards, have been shipped to the US and will be available in the market in August.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Xuan Phu, chair of Sunhouse Group, revealed that Sunhouse has established two joint ventures with foreign partners that make LED lamps for export to the US.

According to Dinh Viet Anh, chair of Hoang Gia Group, the US, with 330 million people and high spending level, is a market that all businesses lust for, but notes that it has high standards.

Bui Kim Thuy, representative of the US-ASEAN Business Council in Vietnam, confirmed that the US sets strict requirements on imports. However, if enterprises can satisfy the requirements, they will have opportunities to exploit the vast market.

Large American corporations now are gathering strength on developing fields related to technology and energy, so foreign manufacturing fields have many opportunities to penetrate the US market.

Anh said that, in order to export products to the US, Vietnam’s businesses have to ensure a stable supply of goods on a large scale. Even in the current first phase of development, Hoang Gia – Pha Le is required to supply 50 containers a month.

That is why they have to move ahead with the plan to set up a second factory in Hai Phong. 

Luong Bang

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.  

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.

Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.

How can VN night-time economy develop?
How can VN night-time economy develop?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Food and Music of An Bang Sea, a night event organized on An Bang Beach in Hoi An City in Quang Nam province last weekend, attracted many visitors.

Local F&amp;B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
Local F&B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Eatery and beverage shops learned from experiences from the April lockdown and have prepared for the new difficult period.

Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
Wooden plank exporters struggle with higher tax rates
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association has sent an urgent petition to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade about congestion of wooden planks

E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

E-wallets firms are battling for a piece of the cashless payment market amid rapid growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 4
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances

Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Resolution 116/2020/QH14 granting a reduction of 30 per cent on corporate income tax (CIT) for eligible enterprises officially came into effect on Monday.

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses have begun relocating factories to Vietnam, and it is expected that American and European businesses will also come soon.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Foreign investors are making new investments moves into Vietnam on the back of supporting policies and new rules. However, as some legal concerns remain, the development of the next steps still requires some preparation. 

VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) plans to build Quang Tri Airport in Quang Tri province, but experts disagree with the idea.

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
BUSINESSicon  04/08/2020 

The automobile market has become bustling with more and more car models, mostly domestically assembled, introduced.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 