Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 11:26:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence

09/08/2020    10:23 GMT+7

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

It is unlikely that Vietnam’s stock benchmark VN-Index would return to its March bottom with a 25% slump, given that investors now have sense of Covid-19 impacts instead of the panic sentiment in the first outbreak, according to Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC).

The VN-Index hit its lowest level since December 2016 on March 24 at around 660 points. Since recovering and peaking at 900 in mid-June, the index has continuously corrected and currently trades at 800 points.

VDSC said the market correction is entirely reasonable when macroeconomic data showed the economy did not recover as quickly as had been expected. Besides, the Covid-19 resurgence in Danang and other localities made the fast recovery unlikely.

Foreign investors’ net selling pressure not too strong

One of the reasons for the sharp decline of the market in March was the continuous net selling from foreigners via matching orders.

The net selling value reached a record high in March. Even when the market rebounded strongly in April, foreigners' net selling value was still high. However, VDSC expected this is not likely to repeat this time, due to (1) dollar liquidity is guaranteed by the Federal Reserves (Fed), (2) the Vietnamese dong (VND) has not fluctuated much against USD and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the country’s central bank, is willing to stabilize the foreign exchange market.

In addition, although exports and FDI disbursement were negatively affected by the pandemic, the sharp increase in trade surplus compared to the same period last year, plus the minimal decrease in FDI, had helped the SBV increase USD reserves. Foreigner investors even net bought over VND600 billion (US$25.81 million) in the last few sessions of July since the second outbreak was announced in Danang.

Cash flow remains abundant

The similarity between the first Covid-19 wave and this time is that the domestic cash flow remains abundant. Indeed, when businesses and people were still reluctant to invest and expand businesses, the pandemic has returned. This makes the ability to absorb credit which is already weak (only rising by 3.26% after six months) will even be more limited, asserted VDSC.

 

In that context, banks will not rush on raising capital when the liquidity in the system is still quite redundant. Therefore, the possibility of low deposit interest rates will maintain at least until a strong credit recovery signals emerge.

While the demand for credit for production activities is limited, the possibility of a surge in real estate roadshows is not high when the government suggests limited crowded events. In this context, the stock market, despite strong fluctuations in recent months, continues to be a potential investment channel. According to Bloomberg statistics, 139 out of 386 stocks have gained year-to-date, in which the stock prices of 83 ticker increased by more than 11% year-to-date.

As a result, Vietnam’s stock markets and others in the world have witnessed a rapid recovery after a sharp decline in March. Besides the participation of new cash flow, there is an expectation that the economy will recover quickly after the epidemic is contained. There were times the government sets a target of 5% GDP growth for 2020 before adjusting the figure to 3-4%.

However, economic data shows that the pace of recovery is not as expected when production figures rose by only 1% year-on-year in July, while total retail sales of goods and services only increased by 4.6 % year-on-year compared to a two-digit growth in normal period.

Vietnam’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures were even more negative when it dropped to less than 50 in July (the boundary between expansion and recession) due to lower production and lower new orders compared to June.

Moreover, expectations of opening international flights may need to be revised because of the pandemic can comeback anytime. Therefore, the expectation that the economy will recover quickly in Vietnam in the second half of this year may not be realized, VDSC stated.

However, VDSC also predicted the VN-Index could fall to 720 in case the government announce social distancing in two major cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Hanoitimes

Nguyen Tung

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields

VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Provisions now in place via EVFTA for Vietnamese labour advances

Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, 

Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook on Friday launched the "Vitality of Vietnam" programme, aiming to promote national image, encourage investment, and develop human resources for businesses

Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After one year, Job security overtook Health to become No.1 concern of Vietnamese consumers.

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months

Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After a successful funding round to prove its strengths, a startup usually aims at the initial public offering (IPO) in order to expand its activities and increase its value. 

IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Instead of projects with a small scale, realtors are now developing large projects in areas away from the city center.

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy
Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

More businesses have had to suspend their operations or shut down, bringing about a high unemployment rate.

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year
Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.

Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Singaporean imprint in the Vietnamese property market
Singaporean imprint in the Vietnamese property market
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Singaporean property developers are maintaining consistency with their ventures in Vietnam, based on generally healthy economic growth and an emerging middle class.

VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel
VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.

Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement coming into force, Vietnam’s investment and trade ties with the European Union are expected to receive a new boost.

Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Samsung Electronics will end personal computer production in China as it looks to shift production to Viet Nam to cut costs and remain competitive in the PC business, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. 

Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Southeast Asian tech and consumer durables companies are mulling over applying for IPO in 2020 while startups in Vietnam are looking at choppy waters.

Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Many Vietnam’s startups have died young during Covid-19, but startups in the real estate sector, or proptech, appear to have been unhurt by the epidemic.

Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 