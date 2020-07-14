Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 20:48:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification

15/07/2020    20:44 GMT+7

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

Vietnam, along with Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar, is poised to benefit most from shifts in manufacturing in the apparel space, according to Fitch Solutions, a subsidiary of Fitch Group.

Fitch Solutions said these countries have been expanding their presence over the years ahead as suppliers to the vast Chinese market, as well as growing their market share in other countries in North America and Europe at the expense of China.

This came at the fact that rising labor costs in China are pushing out low- to mid-range manufacturing to cheaper cost centers across Asia. This trend has already taken place for at least half a decade; however, Fitch Solution said it will be exacerbated by rising trade protectionism globally and geopolitical risks attached to operating in China, as relations between China and the West deteriorate.

According to Fitch Solutions, Vietnam and others have benefited from being close to raw material sources in China and India, having a large low-cost supply of labor, sufficient trade links with China and the rest of the world, and most importantly for some, the economic support of China.

Vietnam has been the most significant beneficiary from the shift in apparel manufacturing supply chains in recent years, and Fitch Solutions expected it to remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term.

Fitch Solutions attributed Vietnam’s success to a combination of factors: firstly, the abundance of young labor – around 70% of the total population is still in active age, and this demographic is expected to grow by 0.4% annually over the forthcoming decade; secondly, lower wages relative to China.

Moreover, the country’s political system is predictable and stable compared to others in the region. From a business environment and operational perspective, Vietnam scores 52.3 in the Fitch Solutions Operational Risk Index – this puts it in the middle of the scale and above Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Structural factors aside, Vietnam’s growing participation in free trade agreements (FTAs), which will soon include the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) from August 2020 (notably the EU accounts for 39% of total global textile imports), also positions it well to benefit from this trend.

Fitch Solutions suggested Vietnam had an early advantage due to its shared border with China as many Chinese producers looked to move to low-cost bases that were close enough to quickly cater to the growing Chinese market.

 

China is now the world’s second largest apparel market, worth an estimated US$320 billion (20% of the US$1.6 trillion global market); however, in the future, Fitch Solutions said, it could see Vietnam leveraging its FTA deals to gain access to markets globally.

Vietnam’s appeal as an alternative to China was cemented during the US-China trade war of 2018-2019. During this period, Vietnam’s apparel exports jumped by 30%, taking its global apparel exports share to 8.7% in 2019 by Fitch’s estimates, from 6.8% in 2018.

Indeed, apparel exports from Vietnam has grown by 15.8% in terms of the compound average growth rate (CAGR) between 2010 and 2019, making it the second largest global apparel exporter after China.

Selective FDI approach to stymie apparel sector’s growth in long-term

However, as Vietnam moves up the value chain, leading to rising operational costs, this could stymie the apparel sector’s growth over the longer term, to the benefit of other regional neighbors such as Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar.

As companies have looked to move out of China in recent years, Vietnam has not just been benefiting from an influx of apparel manufacturers but also other mid-range industries such as automotive and consumer electronics.

However, the Vietnamese government has announced that it intends to be more selective in its foreign investment over the medium term so as to move the economy up the value chain.

Moreover, a general influx of foreign investment, government-led education and training programs to up-skill the population, and competition for labor will put upside pressure on wages, which could blunt Vietnam’s attractiveness for apparel producers who have low profit margins.

This contrasts with Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar, whereby weak government resolve to up- skill the population and a lack of higher-value foreign and local investment to generate better jobs mean a lack of better paying opportunities for job seekers, which will continue to ensure a steady stream of low-skilled laborer and limited upside wage pressure for the respective apparel manufacturing industries in these countries. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead

Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead

With demand decreasing sharply, the textile and garment industry is expected to continue facing difficulties in Q2.

 
 

Other News

.
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 