Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 11:24:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to develop livestock sector

11/10/2020    10:13 GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to develop the livestock sector for the 2021-2030 period with a view to 2045.

According to the plan, the livestock sector in Vietnam will be among the top countries in Southeast Asia. Most products will be from professional households farms that will meet requirements about bio-safety, food safety and hygienic, and animal welfare to prevent spreading diseases to humans.

Vietnam to develop livestock sector

The production value will increase 4-5% annually from 2021 to 2025 and from 3% to 4% annually from 2026 to 2030 period. There will be 5-5.5 million tonnes of meat produced by 2025. 15-20% of pork and 20-25% of other meat and eggs will be exported.

60% of the cattle and 40% of the poultry will be killed at professional slaughterhouses by 2025 instead of the butchers. The aims are to have at least 10 slaughterhouses areas by 2025.

In the future, the livestock sector will be a modern industry and most of the stages will be modernised.

 

The main products of the sector will be meat, milk and eggs. 70% of the products will be processed, including deep processing, before being put on sale or exported.

In order to realise the plan, the authorities must complete the policies for the sector, improve environmental protection work and reduce costs while keeping product quality high.

dtinews

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam tourism lacks quality human resources

VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The husbandry industry is hoped to become a modern economic sector industrialised in all stages from production, processing, preservation and...

Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package
Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Most enterprises say they are still experiencing a sharp decrease in revenue, cash flow imbalance and decline in confidence.

72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

A majority of European businesses in Viet Nam expect to increase their operations in the country, the sixth Business Sentiment Survey of the EU-ASEAN Business Council released on Thursday shows.

Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Chemical Agency, speaks about some of the strengths and weaknesses in the 2007 Law on Chemicals.

Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The banking industry has been recently abuzz with digital transformation as lenders embark on their journey to become more tech-enabled to keep pace with disruptive technologies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
BUSINESSicon  10/10/2020 

Da Nang prepares to welcome visitors

12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The assets of the 12 loss-making mega-projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) total VND59.1 trillion, while total accounts payable is VND63.3 trillion.

Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  10/10/2020 

Equitisation should be a magic wand to improve the performance of a State-owned enterprise (SOE), but in some cases, it is not.

Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

International shipping lines are expected to face an increase of 12 per cent in domestic container handling service charges at Vietnamese seaports from early 2022, triggering concerns over a possible charge burden on local shippers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi spends USD304.34 million on road investment

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 