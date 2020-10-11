Vietnam to develop livestock sector

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to develop the livestock sector for the 2021-2030 period with a view to 2045.

According to the plan, the livestock sector in Vietnam will be among the top countries in Southeast Asia. Most products will be from professional households farms that will meet requirements about bio-safety, food safety and hygienic, and animal welfare to prevent spreading diseases to humans.

The production value will increase 4-5% annually from 2021 to 2025 and from 3% to 4% annually from 2026 to 2030 period. There will be 5-5.5 million tonnes of meat produced by 2025. 15-20% of pork and 20-25% of other meat and eggs will be exported.

60% of the cattle and 40% of the poultry will be killed at professional slaughterhouses by 2025 instead of the butchers. The aims are to have at least 10 slaughterhouses areas by 2025.

In the future, the livestock sector will be a modern industry and most of the stages will be modernised.

The main products of the sector will be meat, milk and eggs. 70% of the products will be processed, including deep processing, before being put on sale or exported.

In order to realise the plan, the authorities must complete the policies for the sector, improve environmental protection work and reduce costs while keeping product quality high.

dtinews