Vietnam to develop night-time economy

02/08/2020    12:10 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.


 

A night market in Phu Quoc Island District, Kien Giang. A night-time economy project recently approved by the Prime Minister would allow a number of activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities. — Photo zingnews.vn

The project aims to exploit the potential of the night-time economy in Viet Nam to promote overall economic growth, improving incomes for residents while limiting risks and negative impacts on political security, social order and safety

Under the project, night-time activities would have expanded opening hours in some key tourism areas, including Ha Noi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, HCM City, Da Nang, Hoi An, Thua Thien Hue, Can Tho, Da Lat and Phu Quoc.

After the pilot implementation, evaluation of the economic efficiency and management efficiency would be carried out to develop an operating model for the night-time economy and bring it to other localities.

Specific night-time activities allowed under the plan were not disclosed.

Under the project, policies to encourage enterprises and business households to participate in the night-time economy would be developed, including improving their capacity to access official financial sources, especially banking credit.

Tourism promotion for night-time activities would be enhanced together with building night-time tourism products based on the cultural factors of each locality.

The PM also asked provincial and municipal People’s Committees to study night-time economic models appropriate for their areas.

 

Both the negative and positive impacts of night-time activities must be carefully studied, the PM asked.

The PM also asked to develop plans for areas to implement night-time activities in the future.

According to Tran Dinh Thien, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, it was necessary to carefully study the model for the night-time economy in Viet Nam.

Security would be a major factor when developing a night-time economy, experts said.

In an article in Cong Thuong (Industry and Trade) magazine on February 25, Luu Thanh Tam from the HCM City University said that although some tourism products which happened from 6pm to 3am of the next day were very profitable, these products were not well-developed in Viet Nam.

The night-time economy was not just night markets, discos, bars, karaoke joints or pedestrian streets but should include shopping, dining and a range of other services such as transportation, trade and cross-border financial transactions, he said.

According to Tam, to develop the night-time economy, it was necessary to have specific planning. In the early stage, only large investors and high-quality services should be allowed until efficient management measures were raised.

Under current regulations, public activities are not allowed after midnight. Only clubs inside tourist accommodation establishments rated at least three stars or higher are permitted to open after midnight but not later than 2:00 am the following day. — VNS

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Tran Quoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry of Trade, talks on Vietnam’s decision to gradually eliminate all temporary import and re-export activities through Vietnam-China sub-border gates.

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Nearly all businesses are experiencing hardships because of Covid-19. However, this hasn't happened with startups in the HR industry. They are still receiving millions of dollars worth of funding.

BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Analysts believe that new records in the number and value of M&A deals will be set in the post-Covid-19 period.

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Improving efficiencies of using energy in high-rise buildings

BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam’s labour sector is strongly integrating globally. 

