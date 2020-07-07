Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 14:54:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

08/07/2020    13:48 GMT+7

Rice quotas for Vietnam under the EVFTA are expected to push Vietnam’s rice exports up from the second half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Viet Nam earned $1.71 billion from exporting nearly 3.5 million tonnes of rice in the first half of this year. — Photo doanhnhansaigon.vn

Under the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) effective from August 1, the EU pledges to provide an annual rice quota of 80,000 tonnes to Viet Nam and completely liberalise trade in broken rice. After three to five years, tariffs on rice products will be slashed to zero per cent.

Tran Thanh Hai, deputy director of MoIT’s Import and Export Department, said that in 2019, Viet Nam had a modest value at US$10.7 million from rice exports to the EU because of high import tariffs in this market.

At present, the EU’s import tariffs for Vietnamese rice is 175 euros ($198) per tonne of milled rice, 65 euros per tonne of broken rice and 211 euros per tonne of paddy.

"The rice quotas of 80,000 tonnes to Viet Nam according to the commitments in the EVFTA is an opportunity for Viet Nam to enhance its rice exports to this market, which has annual demand of about 2.5 million tonnes of rice," Hai told the Hai quan (Customs) newspaper.

Meanwhile, the EU also sets a range of conditions for those quotas such as origin certificates on Vietnamese rice. The rice exported to EU must have authenticity certificates issued by Vietnamese authorities.

To take advantage, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the MoIT are compiling a draft decree guiding the registration process for certification of rice categories exported to the EU to submit to the Government for approval.

According to this draft, eligible rice varieties exported to the EU must meet Viet Nam’s technical standards and regulations on quality, region cultivating rice varieties, and processes of harvesting, preserving, grinding, milling and packaging rice.

Pham Thai Binh, general director of the Trung An High-tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company in Can Tho City, said Vietnamese rice reaching those requirements to enter the EU with low tariffs would help Viet Nam increase its rice exports in the future.

"When the tariff for Vietnamese rice is reduced to zero per cent, it gives local rice products more advantages in competing with rice from Cambodia and other countries in the EU market," Binh said.

 

The agriculture sector expects to significantly increase exports of many key products until 2025 thanks to the EVFTA, such as rice (up 65 per cent), sugar (8 per cent), pork (4 per cent), forest products (3 per cent), and cattle and poultry meat (4 per cent).

However, those products must overcome many trade barriers of the EU, such as technical barriers on origin, product quality and intellectual property protection.

Therefore, experts said that local farmers and businesses in the agriculture sector have to improve production capacity and product quality, find export markets and build brands for agricultural products.

In the long term, strict regulations on quality standards for exported Vietnamese agricultural products, including rice, would force the agriculture sector to undertake comprehensive restructuring in production and business.

According to MARD, Viet Nam earned $1.71 billion from exporting nearly 3.5 million tonnes of rice in the first half of this year, up 17.9 per cent in value and 4.4 per cent in volume year-on-year. In June alone, 409,000 tonnes of rice worth $207 million was shipped abroad.

The Philippines was the top buyer between January and May, importing 1.3 million tonnes of Vietnamese rice worth $598.6 million, or 40 per cent of total rice exports. They were up 23 per cent in volume and 42 per cent in value from a year earlier.

During the first five months, markets to which the value of rice exports enjoyed the strongest year-on-year growth were Senegal (18.3-fold), Indonesia (2.9-fold), and China (2.3-fold).

Meanwhile, rice export prices increased 13 per cent from the same period last year to average $485 per tonne. — VNS

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption

While exports of many products have plunged because of Covid-19, rice exports are growing, with prices of some products reaching an 8-year high.

Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert

Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert

Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Plant Cultivation, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks on the need to develop a long-term plan to cope with drought in the south-central region.

 
 

Other News

.
Car sales in Vietnam rocket after registration fee cut
Car sales in Vietnam rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

State budget revenue reaches seven-year record low
State budget revenue reaches seven-year record low
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The total State budget revenue was estimated to be at VND668,700 billion, equaling 44.2% of the anticipated amount by the end of June, marking a 10.5% drop over the same period last year and the lowest levels since 2013.

Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges
Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and FTAs have brought more job opportunities to workers but also challenges as Vietnamese workers will have to compete with international staff in the home market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 8
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

International expos postponed due to COVID-19

E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19
E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

“Covid-19 has given e-commerce a push,” said Nguyen Thuy Anh from the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
EuroCham stresses importance of stimulus packages in Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

State financial support for companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of the level they are yet, and subject to the Government’s consideration in terms of budget range and macroeconomic stability, 

Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport, similar to the investment model adopted for Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province.

Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
Local banks warn they may become ‘hostage’ of businesses
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

If large businesses cannot pay their debts, they may put pressure on banks to lower requirements for loans.

Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amended law alters funding landscape
Amended law alters funding landscape
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

China has invested in 29 plywood projects worth over US$150 million in Vietnam, becoming the country’s largest plywood investor, according to Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Country of origin fraud cases, wherein Chinese products bear Made-in-Vietnam labels, are on the rise, with Vietnam’s customs authority recently inspecting 76 cases

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The new regulations of the MIC may affect the policies and assets of private businesses and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam.

New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The new wave of foreign investment triggered by COVID-19 and US-China trade tensions is becoming more visible as outstanding overseas ventures are expanded.

Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam could increase credit growth limits for credit institutions this year or even launch stronger monetary policies to aid the country’s post-pandemic growth, Governor Le Minh Hung has said.

Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 