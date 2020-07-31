Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Bui Vien Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City at night. (Illustrative image)





The project aims to take advantage of the potentials of night-time economy to boost the national economy and enhance the incomes of the people while ensuring social order and safety.

The 10 major cities, provinces and tourist attractions set to pilot the project include Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, Thua Thien Hue, Can Tho, Da Lat and Phu Quoc.

The efficiency of the pilot project will be reviewed and assessed to serve as a basis for the implementation of the project on a larger scale in the future.

Notably, the project proposes the building of several separate night-time entertainment complexes in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang in the 2021-2025 period.

Under the project, the Prime Minister asked People’s Committees of centrally-run provinces and cities to build models on nigh-time economy in conformity with local advantages and conditions, particularly the infrastructure and investment resources. Nhan Dan