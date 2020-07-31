Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam to post world's fifth-highest economic growth: WB

31/07/2020

Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, 

Stefanie Stallmeister, World Bank Acting Country Director for Vietnam, has said. 

She made the remarks during the unveiling of the WB’s report "What will be the new normal for Vietnam? The economic impact of COVID-19" on July 30.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the largest economic shock for the past 35 years, posing risks in the health and economic sectors, she added. About 30 million workhands, equivalent to half of the country’s workforce, have been affected by the pandemic.

The report argued that Vietnam should not envision a return to the old normal, but rather should define what will be the new normal as the pandemic has changed in so many ways how people live, work, and communicate.

The main challenge for Vietnam will be finding new drivers of growth to consolidate the expected recovery.

 

“To adapt to the new normal, policymakers must find new ways to compensate for the weakening of the traditional drivers of growth while managing rising inequality,” Stallmeister said.

The WB report put forward three lines of action for Vietnam, which are to gradually reopen the country to international visitors, focus on fiscal policy, and support the rebound of hardest-hit businesses.

Stallmeister forecast that Vietnam’s GDP growth could reach 2.8 percent in 2020 and 6.7 percent in 2021./.VNA

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

 
 

Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Improving efficiencies of using energy in high-rise buildings

Vietnam preparing international labour resources
Vietnam preparing international labour resources
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour sector is strongly integrating globally. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Taking full advantage of opportunities from CPTPP

Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses in Vietnam say the country is a safe and successful destination for investors.

Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, new foreign investment approvals in Vietnam reached some US$18.8 billion between January and July, inching down by a mild 6.9% year-on-year.

Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As bank deposit interest rates are on the decrease and gold is becoming more and more expensive, idle money is expected to flow into the real estate market.

Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

As soon as the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, many firms have re-implemented pandemic prevention measures starting early this week.

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Poor infrastructure conditions and weak connections between ports and manufacturing facilities are the biggest hurdles to seaport development.

Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fintechs have discovered that some Chinese apps which have lent money at exorbitant fees have been leaving Vietnam quietly.

Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Domestic activities have returned to normal, but Vietnam’s major partner economies are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The Government’s Decree 81, which comes into effect on September 1, will help raise the corporate bond market standards and remove low-quality issuers to better protect investors.

Group set up to inspect VN pork market
Group set up to inspect VN pork market
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has founded a group to inspect the pork market which saw prices at high levels since the end of 2019 despite the Government’s effort to increase supply to make up for the drops caused by African swine fever.

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam's trade with regional markets
ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

