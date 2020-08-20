Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/08/2020 18:18:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030

22/08/2020    18:15 GMT+7

As planned, the generation of renewable power will soar to 32% of total energy produced in 2030 and to 40.3% in 2045, while coal-fueled power will dip to 36% in 2035 and 31% in 2045 from the current 42%,

so no additional coal-fired thermal power plants will be developed in the 2020-2030 period, heard a working session between Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and some ministries and departments on August 14.

A view of a coal-fueled power plant. No additional coal-fired thermal power plants will be developed in the 2020-2030 period - PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

Speaking at the working session discussing the National Power Development Planning VIII in the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2045, Deputy PM Dung said that the country will shift to renewable energy sources in the year to come, but still ensure the environmental protection and the development of gas-fired and liquefied natural gas power sectors.

The move is aimed at reducing Vietnam’s reliance on imported gas, Nguoi Lao Dong Online reported, citing Dung.

Deputy PM Dung also encouraged local investors and firms to join power production and exploit renewable power sources and liquefied natural gas for power generation.

It is necessary to map out a plan for the energy development based on huge potential and socioeconomic situation in each locality, according to Dung.

At the session, Tran Ky Phuc, head of the Vietnam Energy Institute, a consulting unit for the National Power Development Planning VIII, said that power demand predicted in the National Power Development Planning VIII would be lower than that in the adjusted National Power Development Planning VII. It is forecast to drop by three or four billion kWh in 2020 and some 9-10 billion kWh in 2030, according to a study conducted by the institute.

However, power consumption in the 2021-2030 period is expected to rise by 8% each year. SGT

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

 
Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

 
 

Other News

.
Behind high dividend payment
Behind high dividend payment
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

While many enterprises are struggling and forced to suspend dividend payment for shareholders, quite a few are maintaining a high dividend payment policy. What is the motive behind this policy?

How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?
How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, and Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of BKAV Corporation, each have spent VND100 billion a year over the last two decades on their respective passions.

Maritime service providers in request for EVFTA assistance
Maritime service providers in request for EVFTA assistance
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

While the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is expected to bring about huge bonanzas, Vietnamese maritime transport service giants are facing an uphill battle to satisfy strict rules while seeking supporting policies from the government.

EVFTA sets up competitive market for pharmacy firms
EVFTA sets up competitive market for pharmacy firms
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with manufacturers from the EU.With the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with manufacturers from the EU.

Property market to develop strongly in next two years: Insider
Property market to develop strongly in next two years: Insider
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic may linger into the end of 2020, the property market will bounce back soon and develop strongly in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the Government’s resolve and timely action.

Experts suggest adjusting electricity retail price once every six months
Experts suggest adjusting electricity retail price once every six months
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Electricity consumers complain that retail electricity prices keep increasing.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 21
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

Wood exports recovering even in face of COVID-19

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

While in developed markets corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam they are still in a very early stage of development.

A strange move initiated by the central bank
A strange move initiated by the central bank
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued decisions No. 1349 and 1351 on cutting interest rates applicable to compulsory reserves deposited at the central bank by credit institutions, 

If COVID-19 is contained soon, Vietnam's GDP may grow 3.5-4% this year: economist
If COVID-19 is contained soon, Vietnam's GDP may grow 3.5-4% this year: economist
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

Truong Van Phuoc, a respected economist, is optimistic about Vietnam’s growth, though some analysts warned about a negative growth rate after the new Covid-19 outbreak was discovered in Da Nang.

Airfares fall on low travel demand, airlines seek financial support
Airfares fall on low travel demand, airlines seek financial support
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

The development of Covid-19, plus the low season, has led to a serious drop in travel demand. Airfares have been slashed continuously, some of them next to nothing.

Vietnam works on resuming international flights
Vietnam works on resuming international flights
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to finalize a plan to resume regular international flights to and from Vietnam, Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan told VNA on August 18.

Users warned over new 'cashback' apps
Users warned over new 'cashback' apps
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCCA) has issued a warning over cashback apps which lack transparency and showed signs of illegal multi-level marketing.

Techcombank has new Chief Executive Officer
Techcombank has new Chief Executive Officer
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced the appointment of Jens Lottner as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 18, 2020.

Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

Continuously launching promotion programs and promising ‘free shipping’, fast food delivery apps have been trying every possible means to win customers’ hearts.

To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed
To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

Large cities in Vietnam, especially tourism sites, are rushing to develop a night-time economy with the aim of becoming ‘sleepless cities’.

Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 