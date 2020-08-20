Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030

so no additional coal-fired thermal power plants will be developed in the 2020-2030 period, heard a working session between Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and some ministries and departments on August 14.

A view of a coal-fueled power plant. No additional coal-fired thermal power plants will be developed in the 2020-2030 period - PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

Speaking at the working session discussing the National Power Development Planning VIII in the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2045, Deputy PM Dung said that the country will shift to renewable energy sources in the year to come, but still ensure the environmental protection and the development of gas-fired and liquefied natural gas power sectors.

The move is aimed at reducing Vietnam’s reliance on imported gas, Nguoi Lao Dong Online reported, citing Dung.

Deputy PM Dung also encouraged local investors and firms to join power production and exploit renewable power sources and liquefied natural gas for power generation.

It is necessary to map out a plan for the energy development based on huge potential and socioeconomic situation in each locality, according to Dung.

At the session, Tran Ky Phuc, head of the Vietnam Energy Institute, a consulting unit for the National Power Development Planning VIII, said that power demand predicted in the National Power Development Planning VIII would be lower than that in the adjusted National Power Development Planning VII. It is forecast to drop by three or four billion kWh in 2020 and some 9-10 billion kWh in 2030, according to a study conducted by the institute.

However, power consumption in the 2021-2030 period is expected to rise by 8% each year. SGT