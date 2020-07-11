Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand

11/07/2020    10:56 GMT+7

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

Kia Grand Carnival cars exported to Thailand (Source: THACO)

It is the second batch of passenger cars that THACO has exported to Thailand, the Southeast Asia’s biggest auto hub, in 2020. Previously, the company delivered 40 of the same cars to Thailand in February.

The vehicles were manufactured at the THACO Kia Plant in THACO Chu Lai Industrial Park in the central province of Quang Nam

As planned, THACO’s importing partner Yontrakit Kia Motor Co., Ltd will continue to place orders in line with the commitments between the two sides, with a total 560 Grand Kia cars to be delivered this year.

The Kia Grand Carnival (known as the Kia Sedona in the Vietnamese market) is equipped with modern features, a spacious interior with 11 seats in four rows, and right-hand drive to meet Thai traffic laws.

With the ambition of expanding its markets and joining the global value chains, over the past years, THACO has exported buses, trucks, cars, and semi-trailers to Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Myanmar, Japan, and the US.

So far this year, in addition to the 120 Kia Grand Carnival cars shipped to Thailand, THACO has also exported 80 Kia Cerato cars to Myanmar and 36 semi-trailers and two modular house drawbar trailers to the US.

On July 13, the company plans to ship another 33 semi-trailers for its US partner PITTS Enterprises.
In 2020, THACO aims to export over 1,400 cars of all kinds to Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, the US and Japan, while expanding its market to Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Armenia.

Honda Vietnam’s motorcycle sales down, auto sales up in June

Motorcycle sales of Honda Vietnam decreased 3 percent in June, while its auto sales expanded 17 percent, the company unveiled on July 10. 

The company sold 174,755 motorbikes in the month, a drop of 4 percent year-on-year.

The best-selling model was the Wave Alpha, with 40,260 units sold, accounting for 23 percent of Honda Vietnam’s total motorcycle sales.

The Vision was the most popular scooter, with 42,166 units sold, or 24 percent.
The joint venture also exported 10,198 motorcycles in the month.

It delivered 3,188 automobiles to buyers in June, up 17 percent against May and 6 percent from the same period last year.

 

Honda City, the only domestically-assembled model of Honda Vietnam, accounted for 68 percent of its total auto sales, with 2,183 units sold. This is also the highest sales of the model since it was introduced to the market in Vietnam.

The CR-V was the hottest among imported completely-built unit (CBU) models, with 304 units, making up 10 percent of all Honda automobiles sold.

Vietnamese electric motorbikes to be seen on Chinese, European streets

Many international partners want to cooperate with manufacturer PEGA Vietnam to ship PEGA-S electric motorbikes to China and Europe.

Doan Linh, PEGA Vietnam Chairman, said despite the complex developments of COVID-19, PEGA has still worked to further its reach to international markets, stressing that this is the first time a technological product like motorbike to be exported to China, dubbed as the cradle of electric vehicle manufacturing industry.

PEGA has cooperated with a number of manufacturing and trading partners to sell PEGA-S in Europe, aiming to promote the Vietnamese brand globally, he added.

PEGA-S, the company’s latest and most advanced electric scooter model, was introduced in the domestic market last May at a price of 32.9 million VND (1,417 USD).

Earlier, PEGA signed contracts to export two types of electric motorbikes to Cuba after its partner in the Caribbean nation had successfully tested and assessed the products’ overall quality.

The first contract includes an order of 1,260 PEGA XMEN electric motorbikes with a value of roughly 20 billion VND. The order is currently being completed and preparations made to transport the bikes to Cuba.

The second deal is for the shipment of more than 2,500 PEGA XMEN and PEGA AURA electric motorbikes, worth more than 40 billion VND, with shipment scheduled for August.

PEGA XMEN and PEGA AURA are two popular types of electric motorbikes with 1,200Watt engines. Each electric motorbike can carry up to three people and has the ability to climb slopes with no difficulties. VNA/VNN

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry

Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.

 
 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
1 giờ trước 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
17 giờ trước 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
10/07/2020 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist
2 giờ trước 

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
10/07/2020 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market
18 giờ trước 

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
10/07/2020 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
20 giờ trước 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
22 giờ trước 

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
10/07/2020 

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market
10/07/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.

No room for new stars within air cargo arena
10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
09/07/2020 

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
09/07/2020 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
09/07/2020 

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
10/07/2020 

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

A financial hub too far
09/07/2020 

Higher instability may cost Hong Kong the leading position as Asia’s financial center. It could be an opportunity for emerging financial markets. 

Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
09/07/2020 

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
09/07/2020 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

