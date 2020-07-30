Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 11:05:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields

03/08/2020    10:00 GMT+7

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

The meat and animal feed markets have interested three Vietnamese dollar billionaires – Nguyen Dang Quang (Masan - consumer goods manufacturer), Tran Dinh Long (Hoa Phat - steel manufacturing) and Tran Ba Duong (Thaco, automobile).

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields

From left: Tran Ba Duong, Nguyen Dang Quang, Tran Dinh Long



Thaco’s pig breeding is at the starting position as it just drew up a plan recently after it made a strategic investment in Hung Vuong Seafood (HVG).

Thadi, a subsidiary of Thaco, plans to set up some joint ventures to produce pig breeders and animal feed. It is also considering raising pigs for meat in accordance with EFSA standards which can churn out 1.2 million pigs a year.

Masan and Hoa Phat joined the market 5-6 years ago. Masan became the second largest animal feed producer in Vietnam overnight, after it bought two biggest companies in the field – Proconco and ANCO.

Hoa Phat Agri has been maintaning very high growth rates in recent years. In 2019, the revenue of Hoa Phat Agri increased by 72 percent to VND8 trillion, making up 12 percent of total revenue of the group.
 

Hoa Phat Agri has been maintaning very high growth rates in recent years. In 2019, the revenue of Hoa Phat Agri increased by 72 percent to VND8 trillion, making up 12 percent of total revenue of the group.

Bitcoin?

‘Tran Dinh Long invests $3 million in a startup’, ‘Long invests in bitcoin’ and ‘Long said that is the future’ are statements spread on the internet these days. The content has also been advertised on e-newspapers through Google Network.

However, Hoa Phat Group has denied Long’s investments in bitcoin, saying that Tran Dinh Long, president of Hoa Phat, only invests in and manages one enterprise – Hoa Phat Group. And Long did not state what was quoted in the article.

Hoa Phat Group affirmed that Long and other members of the board of management of Hoa Phat now work only for Hoa Phat and none of them has other private businesses.

Billionaire Thao jumps into insurance sector

The ‘ecosystem’ of the only Vietnamese dollar female billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been enlarged with the establishment of HD Insurance Company on May 19.

This is the 67th insurer in the market and the first insurance company licensed over the last two years. Prior to that, in 2018, the Ministry of Finance granted a license to OPES, an associated company of VP Bank.

Vietjet Air, where Thao works as CEO, has approved a plan to set up a subsidiary which provides payment services. Vietjet holds 51 percent of the charter capital of VND50 billion of the enterprise. To date, 34 businesses in the field have been licensed so far.

As such, Thao’s ecosystem comprises Sovico – Vietjet – HD Bank – HD Saison and HD Insurance which provide diverse financial services to clients.

Kim Chi

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight

Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

 
 

Other News

.
Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

Reality and vision for industrial zones
Reality and vision for industrial zones
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

A number of startups have had to shut down because of Covid-19, but many others are growing well after successfully calling for capital.

Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy
Vietnam to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
Transport service operators begin installing yellow number plates from today
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Vehicles that have registered for transport services have started installing yellow number plates with black letters and numbers from today, August 1, instead of the current white plates.

Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
Vietnam needs full market economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
Business plans thrown into turmoil amid COVID-19 spike
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Dang Thanh Nga, 40, in Ha Noi called 10 sewers back to work for her garment factory just a few days ago as orders increased last week. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 1
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment into Vietnam surges in July

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Vietnam’s logistics market has great opportunities to improve as the EVFTA has been inked and the country is receiving investment inflow from Europe.

Border trade rules to be tightened
Border trade rules to be tightened
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Tran Quoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry of Trade, talks on Vietnam’s decision to gradually eliminate all temporary import and re-export activities through Vietnam-China sub-border gates.

Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
Startups in HR receive millions in funding despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

Nearly all businesses are experiencing hardships because of Covid-19. However, this hasn't happened with startups in the HR industry. They are still receiving millions of dollars worth of funding.

Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
Mobile World tries different development models, closes some chains
BUSINESSicon  01/08/2020 

The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has seen its key brands such as The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh and Bach Hoa Xanh growing rapidly, but has also had to shut down ineffective business chains.

Businesses endeavour to retain employees
Businesses endeavour to retain employees
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

More than 7.8 million workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2020, putting severe pressure on labour authorities to tackle social security issues.

Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
Vietnam to pilot night-time economic activities in 10 major cities
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The Government has approved a project on night-time economy development in Vietnam which will allow major cities and tourist attractions to pilot night-time services until 6 a.m.

Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
Booming gold market risky for individual investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  31/07/2020 

The recent surge of gold prices may cause risks for individual buyers, experts and analysts have warned.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 