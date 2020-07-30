Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

The meat and animal feed markets have interested three Vietnamese dollar billionaires – Nguyen Dang Quang (Masan - consumer goods manufacturer), Tran Dinh Long (Hoa Phat - steel manufacturing) and Tran Ba Duong (Thaco, automobile).

From left: Tran Ba Duong, Nguyen Dang Quang, Tran Dinh Long





Thaco’s pig breeding is at the starting position as it just drew up a plan recently after it made a strategic investment in Hung Vuong Seafood (HVG).



Thadi, a subsidiary of Thaco, plans to set up some joint ventures to produce pig breeders and animal feed. It is also considering raising pigs for meat in accordance with EFSA standards which can churn out 1.2 million pigs a year.



Masan and Hoa Phat joined the market 5-6 years ago. Masan became the second largest animal feed producer in Vietnam overnight, after it bought two biggest companies in the field – Proconco and ANCO.

Hoa Phat Agri has been maintaning very high growth rates in recent years. In 2019, the revenue of Hoa Phat Agri increased by 72 percent to VND8 trillion, making up 12 percent of total revenue of the group.

Bitcoin?



‘Tran Dinh Long invests $3 million in a startup’, ‘Long invests in bitcoin’ and ‘Long said that is the future’ are statements spread on the internet these days. The content has also been advertised on e-newspapers through Google Network.



However, Hoa Phat Group has denied Long’s investments in bitcoin, saying that Tran Dinh Long, president of Hoa Phat, only invests in and manages one enterprise – Hoa Phat Group. And Long did not state what was quoted in the article.



Hoa Phat Group affirmed that Long and other members of the board of management of Hoa Phat now work only for Hoa Phat and none of them has other private businesses.



Billionaire Thao jumps into insurance sector



The ‘ecosystem’ of the only Vietnamese dollar female billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been enlarged with the establishment of HD Insurance Company on May 19.



This is the 67th insurer in the market and the first insurance company licensed over the last two years. Prior to that, in 2018, the Ministry of Finance granted a license to OPES, an associated company of VP Bank.



Vietjet Air, where Thao works as CEO, has approved a plan to set up a subsidiary which provides payment services. Vietjet holds 51 percent of the charter capital of VND50 billion of the enterprise. To date, 34 businesses in the field have been licensed so far.



As such, Thao’s ecosystem comprises Sovico – Vietjet – HD Bank – HD Saison and HD Insurance which provide diverse financial services to clients.

Kim Chi

