Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 10:03:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers

 
 
01/05/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

In mid-February Vinamilk signed a contract on exporting dairy products to Dubai, worth $20 million. This is the latest contract of the nation’s leading dairy brand in the Middle East.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers



Vinamilk began penetrating the market in 2000 an turned the Middle East into a key market which brings 75 percent of Vinamilk’s total export turnover.

Besides the Middle East, Vinamilk also sells products to other markets, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, and it has been present in nearly all Southeast Asian markets.

Prior to that, in mid-October 2019, the first consignment of dairy products of TH True Milk left Vietnam for China.

Five Vietnamese dairy producers received approval from Chinese agencies to export products to the country, namely VInamilk, TH True Milk, Moc Chau Milk, Nutifood and Hanoimilk.

In the race to bring Vietnamese milk abroad, Nutifood signed a contract with Delori in early 2018 on bringing Pedia Plus ready-to-eat powdered milk to over 300 supermarkets belonging to Delori in California.

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

In 2019, the producer continued to export bottled pasteurized yogurt to the US. In the Philippines, Nutifood annually earns $1 million. In the US, it hopes to obtain revenue of $100 million in the next five years.

 


Moc Chau Milk, which has merged with Vinamilk, is also trying to boost dairy exports. The company now exports dairy products across the border gates to China, about 25,000 tons a year.

In an effort to seek and expand export markets, Moc Chau Milk is planning to exploit Southeast Asian market and to export products to China through official channels.

A report shows that Vietnam’s dairy products have been exported to 50 markets. Vinamilk alone in 2019 saw the export turnover increase by 14.8 percent compared with 2018. Since 1997, the company has exported products to over 50 countries and territories, earning $2.2 billion in turnover.

ASEAN markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, are the potential targeted markets for Vietnam’s dairy producers, which need to import $500-600 million worth of products each year.

Meanwhile, the Chinese market alone consumes $5 billion worth of dairy products a year. According to Nguyen Quoc Toan from MARD, Vietnamese enterprises target Chinese consumers in both high-end and affordable market segments.

According to Do Thanh Tuan from Vinamilk, in addition to the 13 plants in Vietnam, Vinamilk also has one in Cambodia, one in New Zealand, one in the US and a branch in Europe.

As for TH True Milk, the company in late 2018 started construction of a 1,500 ton per day plant in Russia. 

Linh Ha

Vinamilk completes acquisition of Moc Chau Milk

Vinamilk completes acquisition of Moc Chau Milk

Vinamilk completed the purchase of 79.5 million shares in GTNFoods to increase its holdings to 75 per cent in Moc Chau Milk.

Share prices of dairy industry see slight increase in 2019

Share prices of dairy industry see slight increase in 2019

 The dairy industry grew 0.5 per cent in market capitalisation in 2019, much lower than the average growth of 7.7 per cent of the VN-Index, according to a report issued recently by SSI Securities Joint Stock Company (SSI).  

 
 

Other News

.
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.

Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Experts say investors should target investment channels with high liquidity such as savings accounts, gold and dollars, and wait patiently for opportunities with stocks.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector. 

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Drastic changes needed in farming practices to access EU market

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1.

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Vietnam Banks Association has urged international card organisations to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their card businesses.

Measures fit for real estate recovery
Measures fit for real estate recovery
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 