Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 11:09:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms

 
 
04/05/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Nguyen Kim home appliance distribution chain has been acquired by Central Retail of Thailand. 

The deal was made in June 2019, but the information was revealed when Central Retail Corporation (CRC), a subsidiary of Central Group, had an IPO on February 20, 2020.

Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms



The prospectus of the company showed that Nguyen Kim’s business results have been included in CRC’s business results since Q3 2019.

Prior to that, another Vietnamese company, Kinh Do, sold its sweets manufacturing to Mondelez International from the US, and Pho 24 was sold to Jollibee from the Philippines. Others were Bibica, sold to Lotte from South Korea, Huda to Carlsberg from Denmark, and Sabeco to Thai Beverage from Thailand.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that the total value of the capital contribution deals reached $9.9 billion in 2018, an increase of 59.8 percent over 2017.

Binh Minh and Tien Phong Plastics were bought by Siam Cement from Thailand, while Hoan My Medical sold 65 percent of shares to Fortis from India.

 


Analysts note that takeover deals have occurred mostly in the retail sector. The trend has been growing since Vietnam began opening its retail market to foreigners.

Fivimart and Citimart cooperated with Aeon from Japan, while Family Mart, a convenience chain, was taken over by Berli Jucker from Thailand.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that the total value of the capital contribution deals reached $9.9 billion in 2018, an increase of 59.8 percent over 2017.

Of this, the value of the deals of capital contribution which did not lead to charter capital increase was $5.6 billion, accounting for 57 percent.

In 2019, the total value increased sharply by 56.4 percent to $15.5 billion. Though the value of the deals of capital contribution which did not lead to charter capital increase just accounted for 40.6 percent, it was still high at $6.3 billion, up by 12 percent over 2018.

In the first two months of 2020, of 1,483 capital contribution deals made by foreign investors with total value of $827 million, there were 1,318 deals, or 83 percent, worth $544 million, which did not lead to charter capital increase.

The capital contribution deals leading to an increase in businesses’ charter capital help businesses expand and diversify shareholder structure. But the impact is the reverse for deals not leading to charter capital increase.

The deals were made when domestic shareholders withdrew their capital or businesses sold their company.

The owners of some companies realized that their competitiveness was weak and decided to transfer the companies before it was too late. As for shareholders, they did not have confidence in the development potential of the enterprises.

In the case of Nguyen Kim, the retailer once led the home appliance distribution field for 20 years, but it has been outstripped by Dien May Xanh, its rival, since 2016.

Kim Chi 

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam retailers striving to mitigate COVID-19 implications

Vietnam retailers striving to mitigate COVID-19 implications

Feeling the bite of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many businesses in retail and services are coming up with measures to soften the blow.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The $1.386 billion added investment will help accelerate Long Son Petrochemical Complex that has fallen behind schedule.

High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Demand for packaging paper is expected to increase by 14-18 percent per annum in the next 5-10 years, according to the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association (VPPA).

2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.

Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO’s Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country’s efforts to improve its international trade policies.

How will seafood companies fare this year?
How will seafood companies fare this year?
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam’s seafood industry will face difficulties until the end of June.

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
VIDEOicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam’s garment sector will face a host of challenges from the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with the greatest being a shortage of raw material supplies. 

Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines.

Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19.

Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Air carriers have increased the frequency of domestic airlines since April 25 after the Prime Minister relaxed the social distancing policy.

F&amp;B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
F&B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The spread of coronavirus, the social distancing policy and the freezing of the tourism industry all have patalyzed the F&B sector.

Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam
Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The number of securities companies that saw profits decrease or took losses in Q1 were much higher than the number of companies that maintained growth.

Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

The number of firms withdrawing from the local market in April surged by 30% year-on-year, while the establishment of new enterprises plunged by 47% due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share
Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

The luxurious car market is expected to develop strongly this year, despite the automobile industry facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Low water levels cause losses for Vietnamese hydropower firms
Low water levels cause losses for Vietnamese hydropower firms
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

Low water levels have hit revenue and profit at hydroelectric plants in the first quarter.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 