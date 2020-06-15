Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 17:24:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market

 
 
18/06/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Focusing on the home market is one of the important solutions that will help enterprises restore production and business after Covid-19 ends, experts say.

Having just launched smoked eggs, a new product, Vinh Thanh Dat now wants to increase the proportion of Vfood-brand processed food products sold in the market to 30 percent of total products by 2021, from less than 20 percent currently.

Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market



Because of Covid-19, the sale of fresh eggs dropped sharply. Schools, catering companies and bakeries stopped ordering eggs. However, the sale of processed eggs remains strong because they can be preserved for a long time.

“The sale of fresh eggs has recovered by 70-80 percent. However, the epidemic helped us realize the high risk in relying on fresh eggs,” said Truong Chi Thien, Vinh Thanh Dat’s general director.

Thien said his company has spent VND10 billion to import processing and packaging equipment, and to upgrade the workshop for food processing. The machines that make smoked eggs are imported from South Korea.

Pham Chi Lan, a respected economist, advised enterprises to improve their strengths with the support of associations. The associations can spend money on market research to discover changes in consumers’ tastes and new consumption trends.

Thien said the three-month time of ‘living together with the epidemic’ was the time for Vinh Thanh Dat to design new products. Some of them will be marketed soon in a plan to develop the domestic market.

 


Pham Xuan Hong from Agtek said the textile and garment industry has been hit hard by Covid-19.

The epidemic has made enterprises rethink production and market structure. Some companies, living on exports, are step by step developing products for the domestic market.

“The domestic market is not the way out for textile and garment companies, but it is an important auxiliary market,” Hong said.

Because exports cannot return to normal because of the escalation of the epidemic in importing countries, developing the domestic market is the right choice.

Nguyen Thi Thu Trang from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) thinks that enterprises should think of ‘standing on their own two feet’ – exporting products and selling products in the domestic market.

She believes that reconsidering demand and taking full advantage of low transportation costs are great opportunities for enterprises to develop the domestic market.

“While the export markets remain dim, the domestic market deserves consideration,” Trang said.

Pham Chi Lan, a respected economist, advised enterprises to improve their strengths with the support of associations. The associations can spend money on market research to discover changes in consumers’ tastes and new consumption trends. 

Mai Lan

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to trigger high-quality FDI flows from Europe to the Southeast Asian country, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Italy Nguyen Duc Thanh.

Vietnam steps up tax reforms
Vietnam steps up tax reforms
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam is sparing no efforts to implement tax reform measures along with the application of information technology in tax administration to disclose budget information, 

Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Such increases have created a burden on the citizens, while multinationals are taking advantage of Vietnam’s incentive policies to avoid taxes.

VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months

Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A KKR-led consortium has acquired a 6 per cent stake in the residential property developer Vinhomes JSC for US$650 million

US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.

Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s food materials have been used to make excellent products of famous brands that are consumed all over the world.

Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese fruit exporters have been trying to stop their reliance on China, but no progress has been made in finding new markets.

Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 per cent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Now is the time when enterprises are feeling the ‘brutality’ of the Covid-19 epidemic. They have had to lay off many workers as they cannot maintain production and have received no orders.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online
COVID-19 pushes businesses online
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 