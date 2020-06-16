Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

Tyres are one of the 12 products at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

At the same time, there are three trade remedy cases at high risk of initiating an investigation in the near future, the department said.

Up to now, there have been 174 trade remedy cases initiated by foreign countries and territories against Vietnamese exports, including 98 anti-dumping cases, 19 anti-subsidy cases, 23 cases of anti-dumping evasion and 34 safeguard cases.

The foreign countries and territories with trade remedy investigations on Viet Nam's exports include the US with a total of 34 cases, India with 26 cases, Turkey with 21 cases, Canada with 15 and Australia with 11 cases, reported the Dau tu (Investment) newspaper.

Viet Nam has many products exported globally with increasing value each year. That has meant trade remedies for Vietnamese export goods have increased.

The ministry has also announced a list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance in the US and EU, including tyres for buses and lorries, hardwood plywood, mattresses, wooden cabinets and vanities, and quartz surface products. — VNS

Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.