Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1

 
 
16/06/2020    15:59 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

Tyres are one of the 12 products at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

At the same time, there are three trade remedy cases at high risk of initiating an investigation in the near future, the department said.

Up to now, there have been 174 trade remedy cases initiated by foreign countries and territories against Vietnamese exports, including 98 anti-dumping cases, 19 anti-subsidy cases, 23 cases of anti-dumping evasion and 34 safeguard cases.

The foreign countries and territories with trade remedy investigations on Viet Nam's exports include the US with a total of 34 cases, India with 26 cases, Turkey with 21 cases, Canada with 15 and Australia with 11 cases, reported the Dau tu (Investment) newspaper.

 

Viet Nam has many products exported globally with increasing value each year. That has meant trade remedies for Vietnamese export goods have increased.

The ministry has also announced a list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance in the US and EU, including tyres for buses and lorries, hardwood plywood, mattresses, wooden cabinets and vanities, and quartz surface products. — VNS

Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.  

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.  

 
 

.
Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

It will take time for economy to recover: expert
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

The Vietnamese Government’s policy of giving a five-month postponement of tax and land-use fee payments to support businesses to overcome the difficult time caused by COVID-19 pandemic should be extended

Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Developing IZs is seen as a profitable business at this time as many foreign investors are leaving China and heading for Vietnam.

Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has puts high hopes on EVFTA, but the COVID-19 pandemic may make the path to realize its benefits a bumpy one.

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to struggle this week with rising caution among investors as they wait for the market to reach its balance point.

Latest news

