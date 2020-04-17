Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

An official from the Ha Noi Department of Taxation speaks to a taxpayer. 

The Ministry of Finance proposed the Prime Minister exempt import tax on medical face masks and raw materials for mask production, hand wash and hand sanitiser at the beginning of February in order to help the prevention of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Recently, the ministry has collected opinions from ministries, branches and business associations to complete the draft decree amending and supplementing Decree 134/2016/ND-CP on export and import tax and Decree 125/2017/ND-CP on the export and import tariff.

Regarding the draft decree amending Decree 134, the Ministry of Finance has submitted documents to the Government and the Prime Minister proposing exemptions of import tax for raw materials, supplies and components for processing and manufacturing export products.

This regulation aims to remove problems to promote the production and export of high value-added products, to remove difficulties for enterprises operating in the field of footwear, textiles and garments, and agro-forestry-fisheries products.

 

Regarding Decree 125, the ministry proposed to reduce the import tax rates of some items in order to ease difficulties for enterprises and promote the development of industries of agriculture, mechanics, supporting industries, and automobiles.

The Ministry of Finance said that the amendment will reduce state budget revenue by more than VND6 trillion (US$255 milion). — VNS

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.  

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the demand for essential goods.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) required all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in...

BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many African economies had been growing strongly before the coronavirus hit - no longer.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had negative impacts on the domestic wooden processing industry, but this is also an opportunity for timber enterprises to review their production and business methods maintain stability

BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

