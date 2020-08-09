Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/08/2020
BUSINESS
 
 
Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home

09/08/2020    09:59 GMT+7

The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, 

according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Peppercorn production

The issuance of the NOC was the result of joint efforts of the MoIT, the Vietnamese Embassy in India, and the Vietnamese Trade Office in India and Nepal in working with local authorities to deal with the case.

The 58 containers exported by 13 Vietnamese businesses are worth some 3 million USD and have been stuck in Nepal for about two months.

 

Peppercorn is one of five items the Nepalese Government recently imposed import ban on. Though these batches had been shipped to Nepal prior to the ban taking effect, they have still not been handled.

Shortly after receiving a notification from the Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA), Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh sent two letters to the Nepalese Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies to request support for the Vietnamese businesses and ask for the fleeing of the containers and the speeding up of clearance procedures, avoiding increase of cost for exporters.

So far, the majority of the containers have received NOC.

Vietnamese exporters are working with logistics companies to bring back the containers and export them to other markets./.VNA

 
 

.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook on Friday launched the "Vitality of Vietnam" programme, aiming to promote national image, encourage investment, and develop human resources for businesses

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

After one year, Job security overtook Health to become No.1 concern of Vietnamese consumers.

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months

After a successful funding round to prove its strengths, a startup usually aims at the initial public offering (IPO) in order to expand its activities and increase its value. 

Instead of projects with a small scale, realtors are now developing large projects in areas away from the city center.

More businesses have had to suspend their operations or shut down, bringing about a high unemployment rate.

Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Singaporean property developers are maintaining consistency with their ventures in Vietnam, based on generally healthy economic growth and an emerging middle class.

As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.

With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement coming into force, Vietnam’s investment and trade ties with the European Union are expected to receive a new boost.

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

Samsung Electronics will end personal computer production in China as it looks to shift production to Viet Nam to cut costs and remain competitive in the PC business, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. 

Southeast Asian tech and consumer durables companies are mulling over applying for IPO in 2020 while startups in Vietnam are looking at choppy waters.

Many Vietnam’s startups have died young during Covid-19, but startups in the real estate sector, or proptech, appear to have been unhurt by the epidemic.

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

The interest rate of compulsory reserves in the Vietnamese dong at banks will be 0.5 per cent per annum.

