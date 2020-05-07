Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021

Vietravel Airlines, belonging to Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators - plans to launch its first flight early next year.

The Phu Bai International Airport

At a meeting in Hanoi on May 7, Vietravel Airlines announced the appointment of Dao Duc Vu, who has more than 30 years of experience in the aviation sector, as its Deputy General Director in charge of flight operations.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg on April 3 approving the Vietravel Airlines project, which has total investment of 700 billion VND (30 million USD).

Vietravel Airlines will be based at Phu Bai International Airport in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue.

During its first year of operations, the carrier will use three Airbus, Boeing, or equivalent aircraft, which will then rise to eight by its fifth year.

It has set a goal of catering to 1 million passengers in its first year, thus creating nearly 600 jobs.

The airline will conduct domestic and overseas flights and contribute to improving the capacity of Vietnam’s air transport and tourism sectors while promoting socio-economic development during global integration./.VNA