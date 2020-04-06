Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 01:19:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead

 
 
07/04/2020    01:17 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead hinh anh 1

At Phu Bai International Airport 

With investment of 700 billion VND (30.4 million USD), the project aims to provide domestic and overseas air transport services and contribute to improving the capacity of Vietnam’s air transport and tourism as well as socio-economic development amid global integration.

It will be put into operation at Phu Bai International Airport in the central province of Thua Thien Hue and have a lifespan of 50 years.

During its first year of operation, the carrier will use three Airbus, Boeing, or equivalent aircraft, which will then rise to eight by its fifth year.

Vietnam currently has five operational airlines: national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (majority-owned by Vietnam Airlines), Vietjet Air, Vietnam Air Services (VASCO), and Bamboo Airways. Two others - Kite Air and Vietstar Air - are awaiting operational authorization.

 

Vietnamese airlines are among many around the world suffering heavy losses from the impact of COVID-19. The transport ministry has put the initial damage from suspending flights at some 30 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD).

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam recently issued two scenarios. The first is that if the disease is controlled before the end of April, the total number of passengers this year will reach 67 million, down 15 percent against 2019.

In the second, where the market worsens but the pandemic is controlled in the second quarter, passenger numbers will stand at 61.2 million, down 22.6 percent year-on-year./.VNA

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Vietravel Airlines picks Italian pilot as deputy general director

Vietravel Airlines picks Italian pilot as deputy general director

Vietnam Travel Airlines Co., Ltd, or Vietravel Airlines, on November 4 announced the appointment of Livio Arizzi, an Italian pilot, as the firm’s deputy general director as part of its airline establishment plan.  

 
 

Other News

.
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.

Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 6
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Made-in-Viet Nam equipment exported during COVID-19 pandemic

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Forwarding industry competition heats up
Forwarding industry competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Forwarding firms have been expanding their networks through franchise contracts.

Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Geoff Chutter is the founder of Whitewater West, the world's largest water park design firm.

Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Owners of short term lodging facilities such as Airbnb services and guest houses have been asked to stop receiving new guests until April 15 as the country tackles COVID-19.

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Raw material imports from China are no longer the concern for many Vietnamese industries, and it is now the frequent cancellation of orders by US and EU customers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Online trade promotion acitivities should be developed due to COVID-19: agency

Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID -19) pandemic has cost many real estate firms trillions of VND from their market capitalisation value.

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The price of pepper and cashew in southern Viet Nam is falling as demand has dropped due to the COVID-19 crisis, affecting farmers and businesses. 

Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.

Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Singapore’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, the lowest level since 2009, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion and ratification at the NA’s next meeting expected to open on May 20, and preparations are well underway.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 