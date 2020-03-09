Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year

28/07/2020    08:39 GMT+7

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 was still the decisive factor influencing the stock market, according to KB Securities Vietnam Company and VNDirect Securities Company.

On the positive side, VNDirect said cash flow from foreign investors, the State Bank lowering interest rates and the approval of free trade agreements could create a push for the stock market in the second half of the year.

 

KB Securities Vietnam has pinned hopes on stock groups of retail, information technology and thermal power sectors.

Meanwhile, according to VNDirect, the second half of the year could be good for construction materials, which will be added by the acceleration of public investment and industrial real estate, benefiting from the shifting wave of investments and faster-than-expected recovering groups such as retail, technology, electricity and aviation./. VNA

 
 

.
Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The complicated progression of Covid-19 in Danang has dealt a blow to the city’s efforts to grow its economy this year and may drag Vietnam's economic recovery.

Gold prices hit all-time high
Gold prices hit all-time high
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Gold prices soared near VND57 million (US$2,486) per tael (1.2 ounces) on the local market on first day of the week while the yellow metal also made its history in prices, hitting an all-time high.

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares are on the edge of declining this week as worries about the second wave of coronavirus spread increased after new cases were reported over the weekend.

Planning for an energy-rich future
Planning for an energy-rich future
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Thanks to the government’s recent mechanisms on renewable energy, Vietnam is doing all it can to facilitate further attraction of the private sector.

VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Attending a workshop discussing the laws held by Vietnam Consumer Protection Association in Ha Noi last week, experts said more effective solutions are needed to protect consumers.

Pandemic forces firms to restruture
Pandemic forces firms to restruture
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks.

Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.

Competitive power market still afar
Competitive power market still afar
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

There are three criteria for assessing goods and services— including prices, quality and customer service. 

Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

Standardization for agro-value chain
Standardization for agro-value chain
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

When it officially takes effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will have a positive impact on promoting Vietnam’s exports, especially agro-products, to the EU.

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Downhill likely after climax
Downhill likely after climax
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

