Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/07/2020 11:29:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert

22/07/2020    11:16 GMT+7

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert

VN, NZ facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert hinh anh 1
At the signing ceremony

An agreement to this effect was signed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and Ministry of Finance, and New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 21.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, MARD Deputy Minister Le Quoc Doanh described cooperation in e-Cert with New Zealand as an important step helping Vietnam integrate more deeply into global trade, while paving the way for the country to access other potential markets.

Following the signing, the sides will work to complete the agreement and bring e-Cert to life, he said, pledging that competent agencies will create the best possible conditions for customs clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products.

 

Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai said her ministry sees the agreement as a breakthrough initiative that is expected to contribute to facilitating trade between the two countries, spurring growth, ensuring law enforcement and bringing high-quality products to consumers.

With the agreement, the two sides will continue with the exchange of administrative and commercial documents online, towards mutual recognition of these papers, she added.

For her part, New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews said the deal would help to promote the two-way trade in a faster, safer and cheaper fashion./. VNA

Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education

Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education

Vietnam and New Zealand have renewed their Strategic Engagement Plan on Education for the period from 2020 to 2023.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8% if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing

Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Once the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is approved, the petrol and oil trading scene may see more foreign players.

VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Domestic banks are expected to face increasing competition, especially as European banks will be able to access the Vietnamese market when the European Union-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Not all foreign investors who leave China will automatically choose Vietnam as the next destination, Deputy Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business (USABC) Council Vu Tu Thanh said recently.

Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to continue witnessing massive difficulties in boosting exports in the second half of 2020 due to its key markets suffering from a decline in consumption, leading to a drop in demand for imports.

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

Creating global connections for supporting industries
Creating global connections for supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Companies that provide support to manufacturing and processing industries may have grown steadily in recent years but many are still struggling to connect to the global market.

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam may not reach its pepper export goal for this year due to many difficulties, according to the Viet Nam Pepper Association (VPA).

Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Consumers hope that they will get benefits when foreign distributors are allowed to join the petroleum retail market.

Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling
Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s State budget has lost VND8.5 trillion each year due to tobacco smuggling, experts revealed at a seminar in Hanoi.

Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council all agree that it is necessary for the State to help state-owned Vietnam Airlines overcome difficulties caused by Covid-19.

No new airlines is allowed until 2022
No new airlines is allowed until 2022
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

No new airlines will be allowed to open in Viet Nam until 2022 at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Associations shake hands to promote local tourism

Good times for prospective car owners
Good times for prospective car owners
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Despite numerous challenges in the first half of the year, the automobile market is expected to improve significantly in the remaining half thanks to timely policies from the government and recovering growth speed in the following years

Realtors in race to search for land
Realtors in race to search for land
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The advantages of one real estate firm over others will lie in its land holdings.

15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Vietnam is expected to attract 15 Japanese firms of different sizes that will receive Japanese government’s subsidies to shift manufacturing plants out of China to diversify its supply chain.

Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

A report from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the biggest corporate bond issuers in H1 were enterprises related to the richest billionaires.

Share of real estate in the economy
Share of real estate in the economy
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The added value share of the real estate sector in gross domestic product (GDP) has gradually declined due to its lower growth versus the overall growth of the economy

VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 