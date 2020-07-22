Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

VN, NZ facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert hinh anh 1

At the signing ceremony

An agreement to this effect was signed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and Ministry of Finance, and New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 21.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, MARD Deputy Minister Le Quoc Doanh described cooperation in e-Cert with New Zealand as an important step helping Vietnam integrate more deeply into global trade, while paving the way for the country to access other potential markets.

Following the signing, the sides will work to complete the agreement and bring e-Cert to life, he said, pledging that competent agencies will create the best possible conditions for customs clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products.

Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai said her ministry sees the agreement as a breakthrough initiative that is expected to contribute to facilitating trade between the two countries, spurring growth, ensuring law enforcement and bringing high-quality products to consumers.

With the agreement, the two sides will continue with the exchange of administrative and commercial documents online, towards mutual recognition of these papers, she added.

For her part, New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews said the deal would help to promote the two-way trade in a faster, safer and cheaper fashion./. VNA