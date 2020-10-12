Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/10/2020 20:06:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN to set new regulations for overseas investment

13/10/2020    19:02 GMT+7

Individuals will no longer be allowed to invest in real estate abroad if a new draft decree issued by the Ministry of Planning and Investment is approved.

Viettel Group has invested in providing telecommunications services in a number of countries. Viet Nam is developing a decree to better manage overseas investments. — Photo baodauthau.vn

Enterprises founded under the provisions of the Law on Enterprise would be exempt from the ruling.

The regulation aimed at preventing individuals from investing in real estate in foreign countries for the purpose of obtaining citizenship, according to the ministry.

According to Nguyen Van Toan, deputy chairman of the Viet Nam Association of Foreign-Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), there had been a number of cases of idividuals attempting to be naturalised through citizenship-by-investment to avoid civil liability in Viet Nam. These cases must be prevented, he said.

However, some individuals did invest in property in foreign countries for legitimate business purposes. Toan also pointed out that a number of individual investors were pumping money into real estate assets in Laos and Cambodia, and their investments were proving to be effective.

“The regulation banning all individuals from investing in real estate assets sounds unreasonable and should be reconsidered. Other management measures would be more helpful,” Toan said.

The draft decree also includes regulation about individuals who would be banned from investing abroad, including Government officials, military officers, soldiers and managers of State-owned enterprises.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment said the regulation would help limit possible risks such as investing abroad to disperse assets.

According to Toan, this regulation was appropriate and compliant with other established regulations in Viet Nam.

 

Notably, the draft decree differentiated overseas investments made by SOEs and private companies, which was critical for more efficient management, Toan said.

The draft decree also includes regulations about the definition of overseas investment capital, overseas investment of foreign-invested economic organisations, and investment in merger and acquisition deals in foreign countries.

Do Nhat Hoang, director of the ministry’s Foreign Investment Agency, said the decree aimed to create favourable conditions for investing abroad but also tightened management on overseas investments for purposes other than legitimate business.

Viet Nam’s overseas investment had seen significant development since 2015, with more active participation of private companies and individuals in a number of sectors, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Statistics showed that Vietnamese investors invested in 1,741 projects abroad with total registered capital of US$22.9 billion, of which about $9.65 billion was disbursed.

Vietnamese overseas investments were also more diversified in term of sectors and destinations countries. Vietnamese firms were expanding their investments in Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Australia and the European Union, besides traditional markets like Laos, Cambodia and Russia.

Viet Nam’s overseas investment mainly flowed into agriculture, oil exploration and exploitation, commerce and trade, real estate, industrial production, banking and telecommunications. — VNS

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Viet Nam is continuing its institutional reform commitments made in the historic EVFTA in an aim to boost exports of agricultural products and...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam to post highest GDP growth rate in Asia in 2021: HSBC

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam is still regarded by investors as an attractive destination thanks to its stable politics and macro economy, favourable geographical location, and advantages in land and human resources.

Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced coffee chain owners to change their approach. Like small shops on the pavement, they now have to attract different segments of customers.

Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport project on October 9 shows that little has been done over the last five years.

Japanese enterprises want to expand supply chains in Vietnam
Japanese enterprises want to expand supply chains in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

About 15 out of 30 Japanese firms with overseas production bases say they want to expand and diversify their supply sources in Vietnam, according to a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 12
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

Vietnam-UK trade relations will change

Experts unhappy with cement exports, but industry says unavoidable
Experts unhappy with cement exports, but industry says unavoidable
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

In the first eight months of the year, cement companies exported more than 23.5 million tonnes of cement and clinker, an increase of 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

The last quarter’s momentum
The last quarter’s momentum
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

If the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be well put under control as it is now, Vietnam’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be higher than the first three quarters.

Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the preferential FIT expires.

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020
Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

There remains plenty of room to accelerate economic growth moving into the fourth quarter of the year, with domestic consumption and investment set to be the key drivers for Vietnam’s growth during the remainder of the year, according to insiders.

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

Vietnam to develop livestock sector
Vietnam to develop livestock sector
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to develop the livestock sector for the 2021-2030 period with a view to 2045.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam tourism lacks quality human resources

Government names regulations that ‘hinder development’
Government names regulations that ‘hinder development’
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The government on October 1 released a report on legal documents, showing many overlapping, contradictory, inadequate, and impractical regulations.

Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
FEATUREicon  11/10/2020 

As the global production network has been seriously disrupted, now is the time for Vietnam to reposition itself in the supply chain.

VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The husbandry industry is hoped to become a modern economic sector industrialised in all stages from production, processing, preservation and...

Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package
Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

Most enterprises say they are still experiencing a sharp decrease in revenue, cash flow imbalance and decline in confidence.

72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

A majority of European businesses in Viet Nam expect to increase their operations in the country, the sixth Business Sentiment Survey of the EU-ASEAN Business Council released on Thursday shows.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 