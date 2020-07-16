VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway

The Ministry of Transport has approved bidding documents for five component projects of the North-South Expressway to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

A section along North-South Expressway

Project management boards will inform the short-listed investors from July 16-20, who will then have 60 days to prepare bids.

The ministry will negotiate and sign contracts with investors in December, with construction to begin in early 2021 and complete in 2023, as set by the National Assembly and the Government.

The five component projects cover five sections along the North-South Expressway: National Highway No 45-Nghi Son (Thanh Hoa), Nghi Son-Dien Chau (Nghe An), Dien Chau-Bai Vot (Ha Tinh), Nha Trang-Cam Lam (Khanh Hoa), and Cam Lam-Vinh Hao (Binh Thuan).

The North-South Expressway project has a total length of 654km and is divided into 11 sub-projects, including six under public investment and five under PPP. Investment for the sub-projects totals 100.8 trillion VND (4.3 billion USD), of which 78.4 trillion VND is from the State budget./.VNA

