26/05/2020
WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam's exports by 12 percent by 2030

 
 
26/05/2020

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

The deal is also expected to bring 100,000 to 800,000 people out of poverty.

The WB believes Vietnam could enjoy greater benefits from joining the EVFTA and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if it conducts overall economic and institutional reform to comply with their conditions.

WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dione said Vietnam could optimise the deals and reap unprecedented benefits.

Requirements on the rules of origin is one of the challenges Vietnam needs to overcome, he said, as a number of Made-in-Vietnam products still rely on imported materials - 62 percent in electronics and 53 percent in automobiles.

He suggested that Vietnam improve links between domestic suppliers and foreign enterprises that lead global supply chains.

Vietnam will become a destination for EU and global investors because of the EVFTA, he added. When FDI increases, however, the number of trade complaints will also pile up.

 

He therefore advised Vietnam to launch a systematic mechanism to deal with complaints between the State and investors. At the same time, priority should be given to key currency earners post-COVID-19.

MoIT will partner with the Ministry of Science and Technology this year to supplement and amend the revised Law on Intellectual Property 2009 and review decrees relating to the EVFTA.

From 2021-2025, it will work with the Ministry of Finance to supplement and amend the revised Law on Insurance Business 2010.

In the near future, it will popularise the complaint settlement mechanism in the EVFTA and other FTAs to which Vietnam is a member./.VNA

Businesses and management agencies should be fully aware of the regulations and rights included within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) before the trade deal fully comes into effect.

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

 
 

.
Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 per cent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

Given the government's proposed spending cuts for overseas business trips and conferences, Vietnam should quickly adopting online investment promotion.

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

The ongoing pandemic has completely upended lives and economies across the planet, restricting movement, shutting schools, forcing people to work from home, and jeopardising employment for millions.

Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles' heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why.

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a "tax-based mechanism" instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

Experts have recommended investors consider carefully before buying old apartments to ensure investment efficiency.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.

Covid-19 has upset businesses' recruitment and workers' job application plans.

Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

The US has become Vietnam's largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

