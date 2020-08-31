Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

* Truong Thanh Corporation (TTF) has announced that Vo Truong Thanh and his son Vo Van Diep Tuan have completed an asset transfer under an agreement on their obligation to remedy the losses they caused to the wooden furniture manufacturer because of mismanagement.

Vo Truong Thanh (left) and Vo Van Diep Tuan





The resolution on recovering the assets of the former managers of the company was approved at the shareholders’ meeting in 2017.



The assets to remedy the losses of the two individuals include 15.4 million TTF shares, and capital contribution to some companies worth VND57.4 billion.



The Ministry of Public Security assigned the case to Binh Duong Police. In early June, the agency permitted to relieve all TTF’s assets.



* Duy Anh Trading Company, a subsidiary of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPP), has registered to buy 3 million shares of the Southern Airports Services - Sasco (SAS), or 2.21 percent of capital. The purchase will be made through agreements in the time between August 25 and September 23, 2020.

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

If the deal succeeds, the group of companies owned by Johnathan Hanh Nguyen will own 47.5 percent of shares in Sasco. He is chair of Sasco and his wife, Le Hong Thuy Tien, is a member of the board of management.



* PetroVietnam General Services’ (Petrosetco) chair has registered to buy 3 million Petrosetco (PET) shares. The deal will be implemented in August 31 – September 29.



Ha is now holding 2.5 million PET, or 2.93 percent of voting shares. If the deal is made, he would hold 5.5 million shares, or 6.39 percent of total shares, to become a big shareholder.



* Vice president of FPT Group Bui Quang Ngoc registered to sell 2.3 million FPT shares, slated for September 3 – October 2, 2020.



Ngoc is holding 21.55 million FPT shares, equal to 2.75 percent of voting shares.



The price of the share has been increasing in the market, now hovering around VND49,900 per share. This means that the volume of shares Ngoc wants to sell is worth VND114 billion.



* Pham Thanh Hung, deputy chair of CenLand (CRE), or Shark Hung, has registered to buy 1 million CRE, slated for August 28 – September 26, 2020. When the deal is completed, his ownership ratio will increase from 0.589 percent to 1.839 percent.



CenLand reported post tax profit of VND97 billion for Q2.



* The Gioi Di Dong, after trying the Dien May Xanh Supremini model in Tien Giang, has decided to expand the chain in an effort to conquer unexploited markets. The average monthly revenue of Dien May Xanh Supermini is VND1 billion for each shop.

M. Ha

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network Vuong has made a number of moves recently to restructure his huge business system to shift his development strategy to technology, industry and services.