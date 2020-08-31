Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/08/2020 15:33:35 (GMT +7)
Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals

31/08/2020    15:28 GMT+7

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

* Truong Thanh Corporation (TTF) has announced that Vo Truong Thanh and his son Vo Van Diep Tuan have completed an asset transfer under an agreement on their obligation to remedy the losses they caused to the wooden furniture manufacturer because of mismanagement.

Vo Truong Thanh (left) and Vo Van Diep Tuan



The resolution on recovering the assets of the former managers of the company was approved at the shareholders’ meeting in 2017.

The assets to remedy the losses of the two individuals include 15.4 million TTF shares, and capital contribution to some companies worth VND57.4 billion.

The Ministry of Public Security assigned the case to Binh Duong Police. In early June, the agency permitted to relieve all TTF’s assets.

* Duy Anh Trading Company, a subsidiary of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPP), has registered to buy 3 million shares of the Southern Airports Services - Sasco (SAS), or 2.21 percent of capital. The purchase will be made through agreements in the time between August 25 and September 23, 2020.

If the deal succeeds, the group of companies owned by Johnathan Hanh Nguyen will own 47.5 percent of shares in Sasco. He is chair of Sasco and his wife, Le Hong Thuy Tien, is a member of the board of management.


* PetroVietnam General Services’ (Petrosetco) chair has registered to buy 3 million Petrosetco (PET) shares. The deal will be implemented in August 31 – September 29.

Ha is now holding 2.5 million PET, or 2.93 percent of voting shares. If the deal is made, he would hold 5.5 million shares, or 6.39 percent of total shares, to become a big shareholder.

* Vice president of FPT Group Bui Quang Ngoc registered to sell 2.3 million FPT shares, slated for September 3 – October 2, 2020.

Ngoc is holding 21.55 million FPT shares, equal to 2.75 percent of voting shares.

The price of the share has been increasing in the market, now hovering around VND49,900 per share. This means that the volume of shares Ngoc wants to sell is worth VND114 billion.

* Pham Thanh Hung, deputy chair of CenLand (CRE), or Shark Hung, has registered to buy 1 million CRE, slated for August 28 – September 26, 2020. When the deal is completed, his ownership ratio will increase from 0.589 percent to 1.839 percent.

CenLand reported post tax profit of VND97 billion for Q2.

* The Gioi Di Dong, after trying the Dien May Xanh Supremini model in Tien Giang, has decided to expand the chain in an effort to conquer unexploited markets. The average monthly revenue of Dien May Xanh Supermini is VND1 billion for each shop. 

M. Ha

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network

Vuong has made a number of moves recently to restructure his huge business system to shift his development strategy to technology, industry and services.

Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies

Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 

 
 

Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

More foreign participation is forecast in Vietnam’s construction market over the coming years, buoyed by the gradual opening up of the Vietnamese economy to foreign investors and the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The ongoing global health crisis has left the Vietnamese coffee export industry in the lurch due to continued falls in price.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
Private investors lack interest in railway projects
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Striving to become a woodwork manufacturing center of the world, Vietnam is endeavoring to localize regulations to be able to grant FLEGT licenses, paving the way for woodworks to penetrate the EU and other markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Import-export expected to drive credit growth

Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Lobster farmers in Binh Thuan Province's Nhon Hai Commune are facing big losses from falling prices due to Covid-19.

HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The rate of foreign investment attraction in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year has continued to rise.

Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Amid the Vietnamese government’s efforts in deploying economic diplomatic efforts, the prolonged blow of the health crisis sabotaging import and export activities has prompted enterprises to seek new means

Law change offers construction clarity
Law change offers construction clarity
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.

Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

It is undeniable that the aviation industry has contributed greatly to the development of the global economy, accounting for roughly 3.6 per cent of total global GDP. 

Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

In light of a boom in e-commerce across Southeast Asia, Vietnam as the ASEAN chair in 2020 is determined to encourage the growth of cross-border e-commerce across the region.

Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam has been always very good at taking advantage of crisis to accelerate reforms and move faster and grow better, Jacques Morisset, World Bank Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Vietnam, has said.

Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Despite being one of the world’s leading coffee exporting countries, Vietnam has not delved deep into processing to raise the added value of the popular product.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Agro-forestry-fisheries post trade surplus of US$6.2 billion

100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

The rising number of herd stock, plus pork imports, have helped lower the domestic pork price.

Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s stocks have seen a strong rise in the context of strong capital flow, successful pandemic control, and businesses’ adaptation to the new conditions.

