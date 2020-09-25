Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/09/2020 23:19:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades

25/09/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for the Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years. 

Mondelez Kinh Do's Marketing Associate Director, Biscuits & Cakes Category, Mr. Simon Crowther, talks about the secrets that consistently make this long-standing brand unique.

1. What has made Kinh Do mooncake become one of the top mooncake brands in Vietnam today? 

The key to becoming one of the most popular brands is to have fantastic products that delight consumers every time they taste them. We have had a consistently delicious, carefully made, and beautifully presented products every year for the past 22 years. We have always taken pride in our work's quality and taste and will continue to do so.

Another critical factor is to remain relevant to our consumers by continually reviewing and updating our product range and communications. We are continuously innovating our core products while also adding new recipes, flavors, and tastes. This year alone, we launch two completely new ranges, Trang Vang Black & Gold, our premium gifting range, and Thu Lava, a modern mooncake with gooey lava filling. These are just two ways that we're bringing new trends, tastes, and experiences to Vietnamese consumers as we help them to make the most of the Mid- Autumn Festival and pass on their traditions and stories to new generations.

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
 Mr. Simon Crowther, Mondelez Kinh Do's Marketing Associate Director, Biscuits & Cakes Category

2. What are you planning for your 2020 mooncake campaign?

At Kinh Do, we know that we play an important role in consumers' lives. We have been on the table during the Mid-Autumn Festival for the past 22 years. And we now have become a central part of how families celebrate the season.

In 2020 we wanted to celebrate how Vietnamese consumers celebrate Mid-Autumn, passing on their stories and traditions from one generation to the next. Kinh Do has been there throughout these generations, and therefore we launched our film and campaign "Kinh Do Mooncakes, finely crafted to keep your stories alive." We celebrate the stories that every family carries from generation to generation at this particular time of year. 

As a brand, we believe it's our purpose to enable these stories to be passed on, and we plan to continue to be a central part of the stories that are created every Mid-Autumn Festival for years to come.

3. What inspired designs of the 2020 range?

For 2020 we wanted to focus on the season's icon – the full moon. We put the moon at the center of our packaging designs, creating stories around the moon using other seasonal icons such as flowers, carps, and dragons. These icons are synonymous with the Mid-Autumn Festival and have stories and fables passed on through generations when told during Mid- Autumn. It celebrates not only the season and its myths but also reflects the way that just as these icons have their own stories, families themselves have stories and traditions that have passed on through the years, from generation to generation.

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
 Mondelez Kinh Do’s latest mooncake innovation “Trang Vang Black & Gold” has unique packaging inspired by the story "Carp leaping over Dragon's Gate”

4. What are the recipes and innovation strategies for Kinh Do mooncake to make the products so unique?

We believe in continually delighting consumers whenever they taste our products. With this in mind, we know the joy that consumers feel when they discover a new product or taste a unique flavor or texture that they've not experienced before. We aim to deliver this to the consumer by creating the traditional mooncakes that consumers know and love fused with new exotic tastes and flavors.

 

We've been successful with this approach in the past, launching Oreo Mooncakes 2 years ago, Snow skin mooncakes, vegan mooncakes, and low sugar mooncakes. All of these products are true to the essence of mooncake, the quality of craft and production with something extra to delight the consumer when tasted.

5. Can you share more with us the process to bring a breakthrough mooncake concept to the market after you have surveyed the consumer need and explored their insight? 

We believe that placing the consumer at our business's heart is fundamental to ensuring that we create products that they will love. Because of this, we provide that we regularly speak to consumers throughout our development process, from product designs to new flavors and even our advertising materials. 

We have specialized teams such as Research & Development who work tirelessly to research new product innovation in texture and taste, which can be used in our mooncakes. Likewise, when we are developing our products, our marketing research team test the products with consumers to understand their preferences and opportunities to improve them. 

Finally, when we launch our range each year, our tireless sales team ensures that we place our kiosks in the right places around the country to enable consumers to purchase their mooncakes at the time and place that is right for them. The mooncake season at Kinh Do is truly a team effort, always with the consumer at the heart of our thoughts and actions.

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
All Kinh Do mooncakes fully comply with TCVN, together with Mondelez International quality standard

6. What does Kinh Do see from the Mid-Autumn's sales season this year? How do the consumers receive the new concept from Kinh Do? 

We're seeing a vibrant market this year. We speak to our kiosk owners every year at the start of the season, and they're the best read of how things are going. This year they were all excited about the Kinh Do range and program for the season, and checking in with them shows that this excitement is coming through in sales performance. We expect that premium ranges such as Trang Vang Black & Gold will perform well as consumers look to make the season a little more special for themselves and their given recent events linked to COVID 19. 

We are also really confident about the quality of our product. Kinh Do mooncake's quality is affirmed for 22 years. Recently the TCVN (Vietnamese standards) for "banh nuong" (mooncakes) and "banh deo" (white mooncakes) are approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Kinh Do mooncakes fully comply with these new standards.

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years

7. Can you share more in detail about the TCVN and how it means to Mondelez and consumers? 

TCVN is also used as a prefix symbol for all of Vietnam standards applied in the product, process, and service to ensure the best quality; the benefits consumers deserve to have. 

The TCVN for mooncake is the very 1st National Technical Standard, which was released just before the 2020 Mid- Autumn festival season, which is the excellent support between local food authorities and the Vietnam Standard board. These are among the globally best standards that possibility we can have. And Mondelez Kinh Do is proud that all company's products fully comply with these new standards. 

PV

 
 

Other News

.
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Vietnam has become an importer of coal, oil and gas, but experts have warned against a high reliance on imports.

Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may lead to tremendous damages for the macro economy, said Vietnamplus website, citing a report.

Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Many Japanese groups are investing in Vietnamese enterprises instead of setting up their production and business facilities in Vietnam.

Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

A draft decree being developed by the State Securities Commission to implement the amended Law on Securities may cause local banks to lose out on potential foreign investment.

Falling in with local consumption habits
Falling in with local consumption habits
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Ten years after the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in 2009, with import tariffs removed already, 

Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Since credit has been growing slowly because of low demand from businesses, commercial banks have increased the number of consumer loans to ‘liberate’ their plentiful capital.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Despite market gyrations, Southeast Asia and Vietnam especially remain on the radar of high-calibre foreign investors.

Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.

11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

While foreign investors will see easier access to many sectors, they will be prohibited from some sensitive sectors.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Leather & footwear sector unlikely to meet US$24bln export target

First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has not accepted cryptocurrencies as a currency and a legal means of payment, said Nghiem Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the SBV's Payment Department.

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 