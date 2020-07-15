What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

Coca-Cola in late March said that it stopped advertisement campaigns for at least one month and will contribute VND7 billion to the fight against the epidemic.





Two weeks later, Heineken also stated that it won’t organize a series of events on the occasion of launching Bia Viet, a new beer brand, but will use the budget for ads, worth VND10 billion, to support medical workers in the fight against Covid-19.



The moves to cancel ad campaigns have been praised by the public as they show the social responsibility of the enterprises. However, this doesn’t mean canceling of marketing activities.

A branding expert said that businesses that can show efforts to share social responsibility during the epidemic will more easily conquer the heart of consumers.

The stories of Coca-Cola, Heineken and the Biti’s’ ‘Ve len Tu hao Vietnam’ (The Pride of Vietnam) campaign, as well as ABC Bakery’s program on donating nutritious bread to physicians, are typical examples.



Many marketers have also cleverly integrated their products and services into communication messages, thereby causing their brand names to be present in discussions about Covid-19 in mass media and social networks.



With smart corporate social responsibility implementation strategies, businesses will receive consumer loyalty.



Asked about the experience in the crisis, NutiFood CEO Tran Thi Le said it is necessary to apply a practical marketing strategy, i.e. every dong spent needs to bring revenue.



Instead of spending time on polishing images and placing expensive ads on TV or billboards, enterprises, especially small and medium sized, and ones meeting financial difficulties, should focus on approaching consumers and expand coverage through distribution networks and sale promotion programs.



Phan Bich Tam from Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) said enterprises can join forces with partners to create combo products.

This method has been applied by travel firms, airlines and accommodation service providers in the current tourism demand stimulus campaign.



Bich Tam has also suggested enterprises seek alternative markets or clients, creating new demands suitable to the post-Covid-19 situation.



Covid-19 not only poses a problem about cash flow, but also tests businesses’ digital transformation.

People’s habits of avoiding gatherings and spending time online shopping will be maintained, at least in the short and medium term. Therefore, taking full advantage of technology in administration and business is one of the important solutions to minimize losses.



Businesses should also think of using AI and big data to better understand customers, take full advantage of virtual reality technology to increase personalized experiences, and enhance interactions with customers through social networks, especially TikTok and Instagram.

Le Ha

