Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/07/2020 10:16:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?

18/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

Coca-Cola in late March said that it stopped advertisement campaigns for at least one month and will contribute VND7 billion to the fight against the epidemic.

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?



Two weeks later, Heineken also stated that it won’t organize a series of events on the occasion of launching Bia Viet, a new beer brand, but will use the budget for ads, worth VND10 billion, to support medical workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The moves to cancel ad campaigns have been praised by the public as they show the social responsibility of the enterprises. However, this doesn’t mean canceling of marketing activities.

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

A branding expert said that businesses that can show efforts to share social responsibility during the epidemic will more easily conquer the heart of consumers.

The stories of Coca-Cola, Heineken and the Biti’s’ ‘Ve len Tu hao Vietnam’ (The Pride of Vietnam) campaign, as well as ABC Bakery’s program on donating nutritious bread to physicians, are typical examples.

Many marketers have also cleverly integrated their products and services into communication messages, thereby causing their brand names to be present in discussions about Covid-19 in mass media and social networks.

With smart corporate social responsibility implementation strategies, businesses will receive consumer loyalty.

Asked about the experience in the crisis, NutiFood CEO Tran Thi Le said it is necessary to apply a practical marketing strategy, i.e. every dong spent needs to bring revenue.

Instead of spending time on polishing images and placing expensive ads on TV or billboards, enterprises, especially small and medium sized, and ones meeting financial difficulties, should focus on approaching consumers and expand coverage through distribution networks and sale promotion programs.

Phan Bich Tam from Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) said enterprises can join forces with partners to create combo products.

 

This method has been applied by travel firms, airlines and accommodation service providers in the current tourism demand stimulus campaign.

Bich Tam has also suggested enterprises seek alternative markets or clients, creating new demands suitable to the post-Covid-19 situation.

Covid-19 not only poses a problem about cash flow, but also tests businesses’ digital transformation.

People’s habits of avoiding gatherings and spending time online shopping will be maintained, at least in the short and medium term. Therefore, taking full advantage of technology in administration and business is one of the important solutions to minimize losses.

Businesses should also think of using AI and big data to better understand customers, take full advantage of virtual reality technology to increase personalized experiences, and enhance interactions with customers through social networks, especially TikTok and Instagram. 

Le Ha

Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic

Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 pandemic

As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.  

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.  

 
 

Other News

.
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Central province to call for PPP investment in airport and sea port

VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The lack of input materials and cancellations of 50 percent of orders have put textile and garment companies in serious difficulty, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Because of Covid-19, 5 million workers have lost jobs or seen their income decrease.

Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The stock market celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. It has already made great contributions to Vietnam’s economic development while its future prospects look very bright due to its fundamentals.

Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges
Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Emilio Lozoya's extradition is a significant step to defeating corruption, says Mexico's president.

Vietnam’s autos target US market
Vietnam’s autos target US market
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has approved bidding documents for five component projects of the North-South Expressway to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Though Vietnam has largely been recovering quite rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s aviation industry remains significantly affected, with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines suffering the most damage. 

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 