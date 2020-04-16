Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 09:11:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?

 
 
17/04/2020    08:05 GMT+7

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

Enterprises in different business fields have been complaining about difficulties and shouting for help to overcome problems faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?



The government has taken the first steps to support businesses by adjusting macro policies, launching z VND250 trillion bailout, extending the tax payment deadline, and exempting fines for tax payment delays.

Ho Thanh Binh, a National Assembly deputy from An Giang Province, said the government needs to be sure that the money from the bailout can reach enterprises that most need the support.

The government should have an overview of the health of the economy and consider growth scenarios. The hardest hit business fields should receive support.

The consumer goods and service sectors have suffered the most. Industry and production are also vulnerable sectors and need support.

Enterprises in different business fields have been complaining about difficulties and shouting for help to overcome problems faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binh said that ministries were focusing too much on enterprises under their management and are only designing solutions to protect these enterprises. 

 


“As the economy is affected by the pandemic, ministries and branches must not only think of local interests, but also the overall development of the economy,” he commented.

The deputy emphasized that support policies need to be specific, and that support must not be given to everyone or every enterprise. It is wrong to give priority to allocating support to enterprises that have good relations with ministries.

“Our resources are not big enough to spend arbitrarily,” he said.

Addressing the opinion that it is necessary to save the real estate market, Le Cong Nhuong, a National Assembly deputy from Binh Dinh province, said: “There is no need to save the rich."

The Ministry of Construction has proposed a series of solutions to support real estate firms, including VAT and social insurance premium payment extension, and additional disbursement of capital for social housing projects.

Meanwhile, some organizations and associations have asked for consumer credit packages to support tens of thousands of real estate brokers who have become redundant.

“Many Vietnamese billionaires have become rich thanks to investments in real estate. Therefore, giving support to the real estate sector is just like saving the rich,” he said.

Regarding the education sector, the deputy said it is necessary to support teachers who have been affected by school closures. However, he emphasized that the support should be addressed to teachers, not private education establishments as proposed by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Kim Chi

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support package

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support package

Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are finding it difficult to access the Government's credit package worth US$10.7 billion to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak because of a lack of trust in their ability to repay.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) required all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in...

Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Many African economies had been growing strongly before the coronavirus hit - no longer.

How is Sabeco faring now?
How is Sabeco faring now?
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had negative impacts on the domestic wooden processing industry, but this is also an opportunity for timber enterprises to review their production and business methods maintain stability

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Catfish exporters hope that orders from China will increase again as this country has passed the Covid-19 epidemic peak.

Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of Lạng Sơn Province has sent to the Prime Minister a proposal that Tân Thanh Border gate temporarily stop receiving trucks...

Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese national ".vn" domain achieved a new milestone, reaching over half a million users by the end of March.

Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives
Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Demand for low-priced social houses and houses for long-term rent was high but incentive policies have not yet encouraged investors.

MSCI delays date for Kuwait reclassification, disappoints Vietnam
MSCI delays date for Kuwait reclassification, disappoints Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

MSCI Inc has postponed the upgrading of MSCI Kuwait Indexes to emerging market status until November this year instead of next month due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, upsetting Vietnamese investors.

In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19
In Vietnam, fintechs thrive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

More people are avoiding the use of bank notes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister: North-South Expressway to be put out to bid
Transport Minister: North-South Expressway to be put out to bid
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will put component projects of the North-South Expressway out to bid, Minister Nguyen Van The told the Vietnam News Agency on April 14.

Vietnamese rice exporters surprised with the quick end of export quota
Vietnamese rice exporters surprised with the quick end of export quota
BUSINESSicon  15/04/2020 

Many rice exporters were left surprised because the export quota of 400,000 tonnes of rice in April ended quickly in just three hours.

Petroleum prices in Vietnam fall to 11-year low
Petroleum prices in Vietnam fall to 11-year low
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Petroleum prices in Vietnam were cut from Monday to the lowest level over the past 11 years.

F&amp;B chains in Vietnam go online or die during COVID-19
F&B chains in Vietnam go online or die during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Many eateries have stopped serving offline and shifted to selling online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Amazon shuts French warehouses after court ruling
Coronavirus: Amazon shuts French warehouses after court ruling
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The online commerce giant said its French distribution centres would close until at least 20 April.

US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership
US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership
BUSINESSicon  15/04/2020 

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on Wednesday virtually signed a US$42 million agreement to advance Vietnam’s economic competitiveness.

Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19
Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15/04/2020 

Production and revenue of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam are expected to fall at 70 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the results of the latest survey showed.

Will foreign investors’ capital withdrawal put pressure on the exchange rate?
Will foreign investors’ capital withdrawal put pressure on the exchange rate?
BUSINESSicon  15/04/2020 

Explaining the appreciation of the US dollar recently, Nguyen Duc Do from the Finance Academy said that in the current uncertainty, investors have sold their assets and sought shelter in the dollar. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 