Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

Enterprises in different business fields have been complaining about difficulties and shouting for help to overcome problems faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.





The government has taken the first steps to support businesses by adjusting macro policies, launching z VND250 trillion bailout, extending the tax payment deadline, and exempting fines for tax payment delays.



Ho Thanh Binh, a National Assembly deputy from An Giang Province, said the government needs to be sure that the money from the bailout can reach enterprises that most need the support.



The government should have an overview of the health of the economy and consider growth scenarios. The hardest hit business fields should receive support.



The consumer goods and service sectors have suffered the most. Industry and production are also vulnerable sectors and need support.

Binh said that ministries were focusing too much on enterprises under their management and are only designing solutions to protect these enterprises.



“As the economy is affected by the pandemic, ministries and branches must not only think of local interests, but also the overall development of the economy,” he commented.



The deputy emphasized that support policies need to be specific, and that support must not be given to everyone or every enterprise. It is wrong to give priority to allocating support to enterprises that have good relations with ministries.



“Our resources are not big enough to spend arbitrarily,” he said.



Addressing the opinion that it is necessary to save the real estate market, Le Cong Nhuong, a National Assembly deputy from Binh Dinh province, said: “There is no need to save the rich."



The Ministry of Construction has proposed a series of solutions to support real estate firms, including VAT and social insurance premium payment extension, and additional disbursement of capital for social housing projects.

Meanwhile, some organizations and associations have asked for consumer credit packages to support tens of thousands of real estate brokers who have become redundant.



“Many Vietnamese billionaires have become rich thanks to investments in real estate. Therefore, giving support to the real estate sector is just like saving the rich,” he said.



Regarding the education sector, the deputy said it is necessary to support teachers who have been affected by school closures. However, he emphasized that the support should be addressed to teachers, not private education establishments as proposed by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Kim Chi

