Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 12:33:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?

 
 
01/05/2020    12:30 GMT+7

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Epidemic

As the economy has been hurt by Covid-19, laying off workers has occurred among enterprises in the fields of aviation, tourism, retail, and food and beverage. This has resulted in income decreases for many households and individuals and their ability to pay bank debts.

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?


The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported that the number of redundant workers who applied for unemployment insurance compensation surged by 60 percent, or 48,000, in February compared with one month before.

The figure was 70 percent higher than the same period last year.

The redundant workers include borrowers from consumer finance companies.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported that the number of redundant workers who applied for unemployment insurance compensation surged by 60 percent, or 48,000, in February compared with one month before.

According to Huynh Minh Tuan from Mirae Asset, total outstanding consumer loans is roughly VND130 trillion, of which 50 percent, or VND65 trillion, is from FECredit.

 

This is a small proportion, about 1.4 percent, of total outstanding loans of the whole economy, estimated at VND9,000 trillion.


There are no statistics about the structure of consumer loans and borrowers’ trading purposes, but analysts believe that the loans in cash and electronic products account for the highest proportion, and most borrowers are freelancers with monthly average income of over VND5 million.

“The figures show that bad debts will surely increase under the impact of the pandemic because the income of most workers will decrease,” Tuan said.

However, according to Tuan, the pressure on consumer finance companies won’t be too high, because the companies always prepare for ‘stress test’ scenarios. In other words, it will depend on the companies’ risk management system.

Besides, most consumer finance companies with the largest market shares in Vietnam, including FE Credit, HD Saison and foreign companies from South Korea and Japan, have good financial capability and are backed by holding banks.

Circular 18

The circular, which took effect on January 1, 2020, stipulates that finance companies have to reduce the proportion of cash loans to 70 percent of total outstanding loans, commencing from early 2021. The proportion will be lowered to 60 percent in 2022, 50 percent in 2023 and 30 percent in 2024.

With the new regulation, finance companies will have to diversify their lending portfolios to maintain growth and profit. It will affect the companies’ revenue as Fitch Ratings estimated that cash loans accounted for half of total outstanding loans of the three largest Vietnamese finance companies in 2018.

FE Credit and Home Credit are the two biggest lenders in cash. The cash loans at FE Credit accounted for 73 percent of their loans in late March 2019, and for Home Credit, 58 percent in late 2018.

Kim Chi 

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic

Low demand for capital due to COVID-19 has caused bank credit in the first half of April to drop 0.5 percent compared with the end of March, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

 
 

Other News

.
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.

Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Experts say investors should target investment channels with high liquidity such as savings accounts, gold and dollars, and wait patiently for opportunities with stocks.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector. 

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Drastic changes needed in farming practices to access EU market

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 