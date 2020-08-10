Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/08/2020 14:35:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing

10/08/2020    14:32 GMT+7

While corporate earnings reporting no longer has an impact on overall market sentiment, all eyes will be on new developments of the second wave of coronavirus in Vietnam.

With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
Rolled steel produced by Hoa Sen Group (HoSE: HSG). The company's shares gained total 17.9 per cent last week. — Photo vsa.com.vn

Viet Nam’s benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange gained a total of nearly 5.4 per cent to finish last week at 841.46 points.

The market’s growth was a surprise as most analysts had bet on a change of market sentiment from positive to negative since the number of infections was increasing.

As of Sunday evening, the total number of infection cases in Viet Nam was 841 and 11 people had died.

The market recovered from two slumps on July 24 and 27, which pushed the VN-Index down to 785 points, as investors were motivated by the efforts of the Government to put the virus under control soon, Vu Minh Duc, director of market research and analysis at VietCapital Securities Corp, said.

Since July 27, the VN-Index has gained a total of 7.17 per cent in two weeks.

Last week’s rally was attributed to strong gains in the materials sector, which added 8.5 per cent to its market capitalisation. The industry was led by steel producers such as Hoa Phat (HPG), Hoa Sen (HSG) and Nam Kim Steel (NKG).

Following the materials industry was consumer staples, which was up 7.7 per cent on the back of dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM), Masan (MSN) and brewer Sabeco (SAB).

The recovery of global crude had a positive impact on the oil and gas sector with PetroVietnam Oil Corp (PVO), Petrolimex (PLX), PetroVietnam Technical Services (PVS) and PetroVietnam Coating Corp (PVB) rising.

The banking, industrials, utilities, information and technology, financials, and health care and pharmaceuticals sectors also advanced between 2.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent.

 

BIDV Securities Corp (BSC) said in its weekly report that the market will struggle in August as there will be a lack of good news strong enough to lift the whole market as the spread of virus remains unpredictable and there is tension between the US and China.

Corporate earnings reports are no longer a factor that could drive market sentiment, the company added.

More than 690 listed companies on HoSE and HNX, equal to 92 per cent of the total, have posted an annual decline of 11.8 per cent in their post-tax profit in the second quarter. After six months, those companies saw net profits fall 16.8 per cent on-year.

In the last two trading days of last week, market growth weakened to indicate investors were a bit confused, BSC said.

Last week’s development may suggest the VN-Index will struggle at 850-865 points, VPS Securities’ director of market analysis Le Duc Khanh told tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn.

“The VN-Index may slip from 840-845 points before bouncing back to 850-855 points or it could leap to 845-850 points then decline,” he forecast. “Whatever the move is, the market is getting more positive than negative.”

“The increase of new cases in Viet Nam will definitely affect Viet Nam’s socio-economic development path, especially when local companies have experienced the toughest second quarter,” Nguyen Anh Khoa, Agribank Securities Co’s director of market analysis and consultancy, said.

“The level of 850 points will still be strong resistance for the VN-Index and it is not easy to get past this level,” he said. — VNS

VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment

VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment

 Vietnamese shares are on the edge of declining this week as worries about the second wave of coronavirus spread increased after new cases were reported over the weekend.  

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

 
 

Other News

.
Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Rubberwood panels temporarily taxed at zero

Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Selling goods through live streaming, which has exploded in the Chinese market, has become popular in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu (nhipcaudautu.vn).

First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The first-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) was launched on Saturday at aseanonlinesaleday.com, gathering some 150 regional firms who offer goods and services at promotional prices.

Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

For startups, growing enough to become a public company through an IPO (initial public offering) is an important goal, reported Saigon Economic Times

Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnam needs to reform its trade mechanisms while local businesses are advised to be more proactive to take advantage of the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Domestic consumption will help the economy recover from the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

Provisions now in place via EVFTA for Vietnamese labour advances

Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam
Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 'new normal' is accelerating the trend of foreign investors relocating production lines to Vietnam, according to Bizlive.

High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses
High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The low-cost market segment is a strategy for luxury brands to offset revenue decreases and diversify sources of revenue.

Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, 

Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook on Friday launched the "Vitality of Vietnam" programme, aiming to promote national image, encourage investment, and develop human resources for businesses

Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After one year, Job security overtook Health to become No.1 concern of Vietnamese consumers.

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months

Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After a successful funding round to prove its strengths, a startup usually aims at the initial public offering (IPO) in order to expand its activities and increase its value. 

IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Instead of projects with a small scale, realtors are now developing large projects in areas away from the city center.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 