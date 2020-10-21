Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 12:11:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project

21/10/2020    12:00 GMT+7

The World Steel Construction JSC and Tan Phuoc Thinh Construction & Investment Joint Stock Company have signed a $10 million cooperation contract for the design - production - construction H&I-8 package of LSP Project implementation.

Long Son Petrochemicals Complex (LSP) is invested by Thailand SCG Group with a total registered capital of about $5.4 billion, located in Long Son district, Ba Ria - Vung Tau province. This is the first petrochemicals complex in Vietnam with a capacity of up to 1.6 million tons per year, capable of replacing polyolefin that must be imported.

Package H&I-8, part of Long Son Petrochemicals Complex project, covers an area of 56,000m2 and has a total value of up to $10 million. Under the newly-signed contract, Tan Phuoc Thinh Company handed over to the World Steel Group the role of Design - Production - Construction Installation, which is a very important project category in the H&I-8 package.

According to Mr. Pham Van Triem - Chairman of Tan Phuoc Thinh Investment & Construction JSD, after a period of carefully reviewing and evaluating the capabilities of many contractors that are the leading steel structure companies in Vietnam, the company decided to choose the World Steel Group to be the Design and Construction Contractor of the Package H&I-8 of Long Son Petrochemicals Complex project.

World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project
Mr. Nguyen Khanh Lam - Chairman and CEO of the World Steel Construction JSC (left) and Mr. Pham Van Triem - Chairman of Tan Phuoc Thinh  Investment & Construction JSC (right), at the contract signing ceremony.

The World Steel Group is one of the few companies with full power capacity, fully meeting the rigorous criteria of the project and Tan Phuoc Thinh's expectation for this category.

In Vietnam, the World Steel Group is one of the leading Industrial Construction Contractors, specializing in providing package solutions for the fields of pre-engineered steel buildings for industrial use from design, production and construction installation.

 
World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project

The World Steel Group is increasingly asserting its position in the domestic and international markets by owning many key projects such as: important categories in Hoa Phat Iron and Steel Complex project, CPV Food, GPPD - Binh Phuoc  Becamex energy battery manufacturing factory, different stages of Tongwei Group's projects in Tien Giang and Hai Duong provinces, export projects to Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand 7-Eleven project, Philippines Coca Cola Warehouse project,…. especially export projects to the US market. These projects have received the investor's trust, praise and appreciation for the quality of the work, construction progress and implementation capacity.

World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project
Officials of the two companies took photos after the signing ceremony.

The World Steel Group is also the first company in Vietnam and Asia honored to obtain the IAS AC472 Quality Certificate for the steel structure sector. This is a prestigious certificate recognized by the American Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) and ICC, and is the standard metric for companies that design and manufacture pre-engineered steel structures and steel building systems for the US market. Achieving IAS AC472 certificate marked an outstanding development and affirmed the World Steel Group's strong competitiveness in the world market.

The Southern Petrochemicals Complex project is one of the projects with a great influence on economic development in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, expected to be completed in 2022. When put into operation, the project will create a strong spread in many fields, especially supporting industries, attracting new investment trends in the post-petrochemicals sector, creating resilience for the economy of the province. With a total investment of $5.4 billion, the Southern Petrochemicals Complex will attract about 1,000 skilled workers and contribute to the budget of about $60 million year.

PV

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

State budget collection tops over VND975 trillion in nine months

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Forty-seven outward investment projects have an accumulated loss of $1.048 billion, according to the government’s report on the financial situation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-invested enterprises, submitted to the National Assembly.

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

For many people, the news that automobile manufacturers have paid high amounts of tax to the state in the context of slow auto sales indicates that cars are being sold at sky-high prices in Vietnam.

Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest

Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.

Preparing nation for the digital era
Preparing nation for the digital era
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 