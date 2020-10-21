World Steel Group inks $10 million contract for Long Son Petrochemicals project

The World Steel Construction JSC and Tan Phuoc Thinh Construction & Investment Joint Stock Company have signed a $10 million cooperation contract for the design - production - construction H&I-8 package of LSP Project implementation.

Long Son Petrochemicals Complex (LSP) is invested by Thailand SCG Group with a total registered capital of about $5.4 billion, located in Long Son district, Ba Ria - Vung Tau province. This is the first petrochemicals complex in Vietnam with a capacity of up to 1.6 million tons per year, capable of replacing polyolefin that must be imported.

Package H&I-8, part of Long Son Petrochemicals Complex project, covers an area of 56,000m2 and has a total value of up to $10 million. Under the newly-signed contract, Tan Phuoc Thinh Company handed over to the World Steel Group the role of Design - Production - Construction Installation, which is a very important project category in the H&I-8 package.

According to Mr. Pham Van Triem - Chairman of Tan Phuoc Thinh Investment & Construction JSD, after a period of carefully reviewing and evaluating the capabilities of many contractors that are the leading steel structure companies in Vietnam, the company decided to choose the World Steel Group to be the Design and Construction Contractor of the Package H&I-8 of Long Son Petrochemicals Complex project.

Mr. Nguyen Khanh Lam - Chairman and CEO of the World Steel Construction JSC (left) and Mr. Pham Van Triem - Chairman of Tan Phuoc Thinh Investment & Construction JSC (right), at the contract signing ceremony.

The World Steel Group is one of the few companies with full power capacity, fully meeting the rigorous criteria of the project and Tan Phuoc Thinh's expectation for this category.

In Vietnam, the World Steel Group is one of the leading Industrial Construction Contractors, specializing in providing package solutions for the fields of pre-engineered steel buildings for industrial use from design, production and construction installation.

The World Steel Group is increasingly asserting its position in the domestic and international markets by owning many key projects such as: important categories in Hoa Phat Iron and Steel Complex project, CPV Food, GPPD - Binh Phuoc Becamex energy battery manufacturing factory, different stages of Tongwei Group's projects in Tien Giang and Hai Duong provinces, export projects to Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand 7-Eleven project, Philippines Coca Cola Warehouse project,…. especially export projects to the US market. These projects have received the investor's trust, praise and appreciation for the quality of the work, construction progress and implementation capacity.

Officials of the two companies took photos after the signing ceremony.

The World Steel Group is also the first company in Vietnam and Asia honored to obtain the IAS AC472 Quality Certificate for the steel structure sector. This is a prestigious certificate recognized by the American Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) and ICC, and is the standard metric for companies that design and manufacture pre-engineered steel structures and steel building systems for the US market. Achieving IAS AC472 certificate marked an outstanding development and affirmed the World Steel Group's strong competitiveness in the world market.

The Southern Petrochemicals Complex project is one of the projects with a great influence on economic development in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, expected to be completed in 2022. When put into operation, the project will create a strong spread in many fields, especially supporting industries, attracting new investment trends in the post-petrochemicals sector, creating resilience for the economy of the province. With a total investment of $5.4 billion, the Southern Petrochemicals Complex will attract about 1,000 skilled workers and contribute to the budget of about $60 million year.

PV