30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

The patients were numbered 53, 75 and 89 in detection order. They included a 53-year-old male from the Czech Republic and two Vietnamese women who returned from the UK and the US.

They have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 more than twice and will have follow-up health checks in the next 14 days. All of them are now in stable condition.

Earlier the same day, the Hanoi-based National Hospital of Tropical Diseases announced that 27 COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered.

To date, 55 patients, including 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, were successfully treated./.