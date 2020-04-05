British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Director of Quảng Nam Central General Hospital Đinh Đạo presented the recovery certificate to Việt Nam’s 54th COVID-19 patient on Sunday.

The 66-year-old bowed as he thanked hospital staff and he and his wife handed over gifts as he was discharged from hospital.

One his release, the man praised hospital staff. He said: “They have showed great compassion, kindness and professionalism.

browser not support iframe.

Video clip by Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper.

“We have been under some stressful times but without the doctor and the amazing team, I just want to thank them. They are a credit, an absolute credit to the Vietnamese medical profession.”

His recovery means a total of 91 people have been successfully treated for coronavirus in Việt Nam.

The man, Việt Nam's 57th COVID-19 patient, was admitted to the central province's hospital on March 16. After treatment, he tested negative on March 31 and April 4.

He would continue to be placed under a further 14-day home isolation for follow-ups, with the support of local health authorities.

The Central General Hospital is currently treating five Vietnamese COVID-19 patients. All are currently in a stable condition, according to the hospital director Đinh Đạo.

As of Sunday (April 5), Việt Nam has confirmed 241 COVID-19 patients, including 150 cases returning from abroad, making up 62.2 per cent. 91 cases are secondary infections, of which 61 are from domestic outbreaks.

As of 5pm April 5, the world recorded 1,205,802 cases of COVID-19 in 207 countries and territories, including 64,973 deaths, according to the Disease Surveillance System of Việt Nam. — VNS

Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.