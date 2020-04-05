Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery

 
 
06/04/2020    02:15 GMT+7

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

    Director of Quảng Nam Central General Hospital Đinh Đạo presented the recovery certificate to Việt Nam’s 54th COVID-19 patient on Sunday. 

    The 66-year-old bowed as he thanked hospital staff and he and his wife handed over gifts as he was discharged from hospital.

    One his release, the man praised hospital staff. He said: “They have showed great compassion, kindness and professionalism.

    Video clip by Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper. 

    “We have been under some stressful times but without the doctor and the amazing team, I just want to thank them. They are a credit, an absolute credit to the Vietnamese medical profession.”

    His recovery means a total of 91 people have been successfully treated for coronavirus in Việt Nam.

     

    The man, Việt Nam's 57th COVID-19 patient, was admitted to the central province's hospital on March 16. After treatment, he tested negative on March 31 and April 4.

    He would continue to be placed under a further 14-day home isolation for follow-ups, with the support of local health authorities.

    The Central General Hospital is currently treating five Vietnamese COVID-19 patients. All are currently in a stable condition, according to the hospital director Đinh Đạo.

    As of Sunday (April 5), Việt Nam has confirmed 241 COVID-19 patients, including 150 cases returning from abroad, making up 62.2 per cent. 91 cases are secondary infections, of which 61 are from domestic outbreaks.

    As of 5pm April 5, the world recorded 1,205,802 cases of COVID-19 in 207 countries and territories, including 64,973 deaths, according to the Disease Surveillance System of Việt Nam. — VNS

    Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends

    Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends

    As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

    Life goes on in isolated hospital

    Life goes on in isolated hospital

    Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

     
     

    .
    Artist actively responds to COVID-19
    Artist actively responds to COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  17 giờ trước 

    Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists. 

    American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
    American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

    Popular American singer Kyo York has unveiled his own version of the northern folk song Trong Com, known as the Cylindrical Drum in English, in which he sings in both English and Vietnamese

    Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
    Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
    VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

    Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

    Just one new COVID-19 case confirmed, total hits 240
    Just one new COVID-19 case confirmed, total hits 240
    VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

    Just one new COVID-19 infection case was reported on April 4 afternoon, bringing the total number in the country to 240.

    Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
    Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
    VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

    The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

    Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
    Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
    YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

    When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

    Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
    Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
    BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

    While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

    Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
    Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

    We all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop?

    Adapting to life during the epidemic
    Adapting to life during the epidemic
    VIDEOicon  01/04/2020 

    With Vietnam in the grip of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has changed and disrupted the daily life of people in an unimaginable way. 

    UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
    UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
    POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

    UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Banh mi – World class street food
    Banh mi – World class street food
    VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

    With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

    30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
    30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
    VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

    Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

    Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
    Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
    TRAVELicon  31/03/2020 

    Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

    Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
    Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
    VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

    In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

    Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
    Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

    Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

    Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
    Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
    VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

    With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

    Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
    Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
    VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

    Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

    Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
    Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
    VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

    Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

    Vietnam’s everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
    Vietnam’s everlasting power: Unity and Solidarity
    VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

    Your homeland ask you to stay strong and positive. The will power of our people will not be crumble.

    Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
    Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
    VIDEOicon  27/03/2020 

    Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

