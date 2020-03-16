COVID-19 fight: Together we win

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Vietnam is the first and only country in the world to fight COVID-19 with the model "four on the spot", namely timely prevention, isolation and treatment on the spot; required facilities, equipment, medicines and protective equipment on the spot; necessary funding on the spot; and supportive human resources on the spot.

Each person must take a good care of himself to help the country fight the epidemic.

Perhaps tomorrow or the next few days, Vietnam may have new cases of COVID-19. However, we can be confident Vietnam will win.

We are proactive and we are united, we will be successful in the battle against COVID-19./ VNA