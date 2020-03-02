Flying kites - Happiness on a string

Colourful kites in sparkling sunlight with a backdrop of blue sky is truly a sight to behold and exudes a certain serenity. Such stunning scenes are soothing and relaxing for people of all ages.

browser not support iframe.

Colourful kites in sparkling sunlight with a backdrop of blue sky is truly a sight to behold and exudes a certain serenity. Such stunning scenes are soothing and relaxing for people of all ages.

Competing to see whose kite goes the farthest.

Waiting for the wind to take kites skywards or even just untangle strings gives these kids an indescribable sense of joy. Kite flying is loved by kids in the city as it’s an outdoor activity framed by a great expanse of sky and reliant upon the nuances of wind.

Not only kids but also adults love flying kites, as it brings back childhood memories and is a great way to relax after a long day at work. Empty spaces in new residential areas or the suburbs often attract a large number of kite-fliers and watchers in the afternoon.

Kite flying is not only a great way to immerse yourself in nature but also allows families to have fun together. VNA