Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world

Vietnam’s ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the top ten cities of the world by the New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine.

The magazine published the results of its annual survey of readers’ travel experiences of cities visited in terms of landscape, vision, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and common values.

Hoi An ranked third in the ranking, after two cities in Mexico: San Miguel De Allende and Oaxaca.

The ancient city was also listed among the world’s best cities in 2019 by the Travel + Leisure magazine.

Other cities also included alongside Hoi An in the magazine’s 2020 list are: Chiang Mai, Thailand; Florence, Italy; and Kyoto, Japan./.VNA