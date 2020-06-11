Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/06/2020 08:58:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery

 
 
14/06/2020    08:52 GMT+7

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements and can remember his password and use his mobile phone and Ipad.

 

According to the Cho Ray hospital, he has taken off a ventilator for two days, tested negative for lung infection bacteria and can sit in the wheelchair to go out with the assistance of medical staff./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
VIDEOicon  0 giờ trước 

Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  11/06/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
VIDEOicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  09/06/2020 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  06/06/2020 

While bicycle sharing may be quite a familiar concept in some countries around the world it remains quite novel in Vietnam. Though only recently introduced, the service has already been welcomed by local people.

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
VIDEOicon  05/06/2020 

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

British pilot condition greatly improves
British pilot condition greatly improves
SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

The most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is nodding, smiling and evening shaking hands with healthcare workers.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

Turning junk into kid’s toys
Turning junk into kid’s toys
VIDEOicon  03/06/2020 

Discarded tyres, cardboard boxes, and other materials have been given a new lease of life and turned into brand new toys for children via the meticulous hands of young people.

Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

The tourism sector is making concerted efforts to recover after a stagnant stage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on promoting domestic travel while preparing to welcome foreign arrivals.

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
VIDEOicon  02/06/2020 

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
VIDEOicon  01/06/2020 

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 