Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements and can remember his password and use his mobile phone and Ipad.

According to the Cho Ray hospital, he has taken off a ventilator for two days, tested negative for lung infection bacteria and can sit in the wheelchair to go out with the assistance of medical staff./.VNA