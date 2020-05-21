Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors

Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down.

This represents an opportunity for the area to change its appearance and attract more customers once concern over the pandemic has fully died down.

Bui Vien pedestrian street gained a reputation as a melting pot in HCM City, with people from a host of different nationalities and backgrounds coming for a night out. Following the easing of social distancing measures, however, few foreign guests have returned on a regular basis.

Most customers are Vietnamese, both local people and travellers.

With the decline in foreign visitors, many entertainment venues in HCM City have seen revenue fall. But they have also stayed abreast of changes and offered discounts and programs to attract more local people. Many have even undergone facelifts to prepare for when the pandemic fully ends.

Prior to COVID-19, Bui Vien pedestrian street welcomed 1,500-2,000 visitors on average every night and even double that on weekends and holidays.

Now reopened, Bui Vien pedestrian street is mostly serving Vietnamese customers as venues look to survive the COVID-19 outbreak and prepare for when the pandemic ends./.VNA

