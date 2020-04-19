Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:30:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang

 
 
19/04/2020    18:09 GMT+7

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

As it dates back centuries, no one knows exactly when it first came into being. The ancient land of Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang has been preserving this element of the local cultural identity and sing “Then” songs when Spring comes.

The Tay - Nung ethnic minority group holds the notion that “Then” singers have been sent by the gods to be saviors of the world, and the image of “Then” singers with guitars in their hands is like a fairy among thousands of white clouds.

The distant village of Luc Ngan seems isolated and separate from the outside world, because everything belonging to modern times has little impact on the place. “Then” singing has therefore retained its unique cultural beauty since days long gone.

The deep humming sound of the musical instrument, known in Vietnamese as Dan tinh, accompanying “Then” songs gives listeners a tour into a slightly mysterious realm.

“Then” singing is not only an art form but also boasts spiritual elements, such as praying for a bountiful harvest and blessings. The lyrics are soft and vibrant but sometimes sad and pensive. Each stanza portrays a particular mood accompanied by the sound of the musical instrument, which together with the vocals create a magical atmosphere.

 

In order for the art form to continue into the future, “Then” singers have taught their craft to the younger generation, since they will be the heirs to these beautiful cultural values.

With passion and a desire to preserve the local culture, “Then” singing clubs in Luc Ngan are popular and are engaged in teaching the younger generation about the artform. Its preservation, however, also requires due regard from local authorities.

The Tay people consider “Then” singing to be not only a ritual in resolving spiritual issues but also a cultural and spiritual activity. When Spring arrives, plum blossoms cover the forest, and Tay people gather together to enjoy “Then” singing. The sound of a harp and the “Then” singing is like a stream flowing from spring to spring, from generation to generation. VNA

Then singing becomes part of intangible cultural heritages of humanity

Then singing becomes part of intangible cultural heritages of humanity

The Then singing practice of Vietnam’s Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic groups has been named on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Cultural Heritage said on December 13.

Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus

Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus

Together with pop singers, traditional artists have also been composing songs to raise spirits and awareness in the fight against coronavirus.

 
 

Other News

.
Prevention is better than cure
Prevention is better than cure
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

Prevention, detection, quarantine, isolation and stamping out are the five decisive steps Vietnam has taken in the fight against Covid-19.

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

COVID-19: Art of the matter
COVID-19: Art of the matter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said

PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  14/04/2020 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
VIDEOicon  13/04/2020 

Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

If your travel plans have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, don’t worry. 

Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/04/2020 

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has produced versions of its song on fighting fake news in 13 additional languages, bringing the total versions to 15.

Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
VIDEOicon  10/04/2020 

False health advice, such as eating chicken eggs or marjoram to prevent infection, as well as fabricated information about infected and quarantined people are posted every day to garner hundreds of likes and shares. 

English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
English version of COVID-19 song “Ghen Co Vy” makes debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/04/2020 

An English language version of the now famous novel coronavirus (COVID-19) song known as “Ghen Co Vy” has been released, promoting a message of community unity in the fight against the epidemic.

On the world stage
On the world stage
VIDEOicon  10/04/2020 

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 