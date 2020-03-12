Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

One of major solutions that the Government has implemented to bolster growth is public investment funds disbursement, especially to key projects, helping to increase production capacity of the economy while reinforcing trust of investors post Covid-19.

Covid-19 has caused enormous impacts on global supply and demand, so economic support measures for every country post pandemic will focus on comprehensive solutions to prevent supply chain disruption while increasing overall supply and demand.

In accordance with the Government’s instructions, economic recovery plans post Covid-19 have been developed at all levels and localities. In these circumstances, Vietnam should continue to intensify the business investment climate, eliminate unnecessary procedures while intensifying the disbursement of public investment this year./.VNA