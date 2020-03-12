Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 18:30:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIDEO
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19

 
 
07/05/2020    18:11 GMT+7

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

One of major solutions that the Government has implemented to bolster growth is public investment funds disbursement, especially to key projects, helping to increase production capacity of the economy while reinforcing trust of investors post Covid-19.

 

Covid-19 has caused enormous impacts on global supply and demand, so economic support measures for every country post pandemic will focus on comprehensive solutions to prevent supply chain disruption while increasing overall supply and demand.

In accordance with the Government’s instructions, economic recovery plans post Covid-19 have been developed at all levels and localities. In these circumstances, Vietnam should continue to intensify the business investment climate, eliminate unnecessary procedures while intensifying the disbursement of public investment this year./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
VIDEOicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
VIDEOicon  05/05/2020 

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Flying kites - Happiness on a string
Flying kites - Happiness on a string
VIDEOicon  04/05/2020 

Colourful kites in sparkling sunlight with a backdrop of blue sky is truly a sight to behold and exudes a certain serenity. Such stunning scenes are soothing and relaxing for people of all ages.

EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
VIDEOicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam’s garment sector will face a host of challenges from the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with the greatest being a shortage of raw material supplies. 

Bailout package reaches people in need
Bailout package reaches people in need
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland
War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

It has been over 40 years since the American War came to an end but unforgettable memories of historic days fighting for the liberation of the motherland still flood back to war veterans whenever they visit old battlefields.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
VIDEOicon  28/04/2020 

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation. 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 23 affirmed that Vietnam will enhance its cooperation with other countries, including the US, as well as the WHO and the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  23/04/2020 

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Spreading a passion for reading
Spreading a passion for reading
VIDEOicon  22/04/2020 

This year’s Book Festival to mark Vietnamese Book Day on April 21 is being held online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 