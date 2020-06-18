Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030

Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045.

This is the goal set out at the seminar on the development of vocational education and training strategies in the 2021-2030 period held in Hanoi on June 16.

Vietnam has integrated deeply into the world with many new generation free trade agreements. There would be a clear change in labor demand as a result. High-quality labour will replace unskilled workers. However, the current situation shows an opposite result with the proportion of trained workers being too low, making up only 21.9% in 2018.

By 2030, vocational education needs to forecast demand in skilled workers in terms of fields and training levels to improve the efficiency of training.

Given that, the Prime Minister has signed a directive on promoting the development of skilled labour force as a way to improve labour productivity and increase national competitiveness in the new situation./.VNA