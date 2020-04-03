YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing

As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you.

Hungry for ideas? Well don’t worry, here are links to five Vietnamese food YouTubers to dispel nostalgia for your beloved eateries and start your own culinary journeys.

Hương vị quê hương (Countryside flavours) -

518K subscribers

By his fish pond, Ông Thọ (Grandpa Thọ) – the channel host – will show you how to make Vietnamese traditional food and drinks. Pate banh mi, fish noodle soup and braised fatty pork are among his most popular dishes. He attempts to make trendy food – garlic butter bread or boba tea – sometimes, at the request of his beloved “grandchild” viewers. Occasionally, Ông Thọ will take you out for a couple of glasses of bia hơi chilled with roasted peanuts. Don’t forget to fill your pint and join him!

Ẩm thực mẹ làm (Mother’s food)

This is a special trip to a lush and green Tonkin village where all you need for a simple meal is in a small garden. Subtle music leads you to discover daily life in Việt Nam’s rural area through fresh and organic dishes. With some 60 videos, the channel may make your love for Việt Nam grow a bit stronger.

Nino’s home

- 1.42M subscribers

Have a sweet tooth? This Vietnamese pastry prince will make your teeth ache with his ASMR baking videos. Nino’s collection of kawaii cookware and calm kitten will definitely put you in a state of relaxation. Although he has never showed his face and barely says a single word in his videos, his English subtitles will make you laugh out loud.

Culinary Frank's Food Channel

- 213K subcribers

Another man who can cook. No matter if the dish is Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean or Japanese, Australia-based Frank can handle it all. His videos are meticulously recorded from different angles, cutting through the cooking process to guarantee success at first attempt.

Vuong Anh's Cooking Journey

- 70.5K subscribers

Young chef Vương Anh has set a whole new level for Vietnamese culinary channels on YouTube. Cinematic reportages deliver the beauty of Việt Nam’s breath-taking northern mountains and the Mekong Delta’s bustling float markets. The channel conveys not only cuisine, but also life styles and cultures of different localities. Vương Anh offers fusion recipes which blend local ingredients and Western cooking techniques.

Khoa Thu (VNS)

