2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time

This year’s Hue Festival in Thua Thien-Hue province has been postponed for the second time after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the neighbouring city of Da Nang, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

A dancing performance at the closing ceremony of the Hue Festival 2018 (Photo: VNA)

The annual festival, slated for August 26 – 31, will be rescheduled to 2021, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho announced on July 31.

The 11th Hue Festival, dubbed "Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development – Hue," promises to a variety of exciting activities for visitors, from street carnival, concerts to cuisine and kite festivals, featuring many international performers./.VNA