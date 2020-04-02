Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing

Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.

Singer Phạm Quỳnh Anh, who is famous for her song "Hello Vietnam". Photo soha.vn

Locked down? Looking for something to do? Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Việt Nam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection already. Kick back, crank up the volume, and sing along to some of the country’s greatest hits.

Hello Vietnam – Phạm Quỳnh Anh

browser not support iframe.

The song expresses the feelings of Vietnamese people who were born overseas and may never have experienced Việt Nam’s history, people and culture. If you travel by Vietjetair, you will hear this song once the flight is landed.

Thu cuối – Yan, Mr T, Hằng Bingboong

browser not support iframe.

With the combination of a catchy melody and lyrics, the song describes all the outstanding features of Hà Nội in autumn, and a love story in the hustle and bustle of the city. It has also been viewed on YouTube almost 50 million times, so it must be good!

Ghen - K.Hưng, Min, Erik

browser not support iframe.

Find this tune familiar? It is the original to “Ghen Cô Vy” which teaches people to wash their hands the right way to fight a deadly virus. This song is popular with the youngsters in Việt Nam, but it jumped to an international level when “Ghen Cô Vy” was released.

Việt Nam ơi – Minh Beta

browser not support iframe.

If you’ve lived in Việt Nam over the past few years then there is no doubt whatsoever that you will know this catchy tune. Schools, football matches, and just about every party you go to, this song will be belted out packed with national pride.

Lạc trôi – Sơn Tùng MTP

browser not support iframe.

Released in 2017, it became the 6th most viewed video on YouTube in Việt Nam after its first two days. The video was filmed in Lâm Đồng with the singer wearing antique clothing with modern sneakers. If you've lived in Việt Nam long enough, you must have heard about this singer. It’s been viewed a staggering 220 million times!

Để Mị nói cho mà nghe – Hoàng Thuỳ Linh

browser not support iframe.

The song is the combination of a catchy melody, exciting dancing and interesting lyrics. The lyrics are based on famous Vietnamese literature and mentions how women in the past did not enjoy the same freedom as they do today. VNS

Ly Ly Cao

Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh has become the first Vietnamese artist to ever win the "big four" categories at the 2020 Cong Hien (Devotion) Music Awards, the organizers announced on March 25.